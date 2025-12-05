استقبل رئيس جمهورية إندونيسيا السيد برابوو سوبيانتو، في القصرِ الجمهوري بالعاصمة «جاكرتا»، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى.

وخلالَ اللقاء، ثمَّنَ رئيس جمهورية إندونيسيا المكانةَ العالميةَ لرابطةِ العالم الإسلامي بوصفها مرجعيةً جامعةً للشعوب الإسلامية، لا سيما ما قامت به من دورٍ بارزٍ في بناءِ الجسورِ بين المذاهب الإسلامية، فضلاً عن دورها الفاعل والمُؤثّر في مواجهةِ ظاهرةِ الإسلاموفوبيا، وذلك في سياقِ مناقشةِ مضامينِ الكلمةِ التي ألقاها الأمين العام باسمِ الشعوب الإسلامية المنضوية تحت مظلّةِ رابطتهم الجامعة، يومَ 15 مارس الماضي، من منصة الأمم المتحدة في نيويورك، بناءً على طلب الجمعية العامة في أوّلِ احتفالٍ لها بهذه المناسبة.

11
12

من جانبه، أكدَ الأمين العام أنّ الرابطة من المسلمين وإليهم، وأنّها تُسخّرُ كافةَ إمكاناتها لخدمتهم؛ ومن منطلقِ الرحمةِ بالعالمين التي أُرسلَ بها نبينا الكريمُ ﷺ ومكارمِ الأخلاقِ التي بُعثَ ليتمّمها، تسعى الرابطةُ لخدمةِ الإنسانيّة جمعاء، خصوصاً كلّ ما يُسهمُ في تحقيقِ سلامِها ووئامِ مجتمعاتِها.

وتطرّق الشيخ الدكتور محمد العيسى إلى جهود رابطة العالم الإسلامي في الإسهام بدعمِ المبادرات والمشروعاتِ الخيرية حول العالم، ومناقشة المقترحاتِ المقدّمةِ لها للدعمِ والتعزيز، مشيراً إلى أنّها تؤطّر ذلك كلّه بالموافقاتِ الحكومية في كلِّ دولة.

13

13

كما نوّه الأمين العام بالأنموذج الإندونيسي في وئامِ مكوّناتِه وتعايشِها تحت مظلّةِ الدولةِ الوطنيةِ الواحدة، مؤكّداً أنّ هذا الأنموذج يُشكّل في تجربته وإلهامه إحدى الركائز الأساسيّة لدعمِ سلامِ عالمنا ووئامِ مجتمعاتِه، خصوصاً في دولِ التنوعِ الديني والإثنيّ.