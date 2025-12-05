The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, received the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Jakarta.

During the meeting, the President of the Republic of Indonesia appreciated the global standing of the Muslim World League as a unifying reference for Islamic peoples, especially its prominent role in building bridges between Islamic sects, in addition to its active and influential role in confronting the phenomenon of Islamophobia. This was in the context of discussing the content of the speech delivered by the Secretary-General on behalf of the Islamic peoples under the umbrella of their unifying league on March 15, from the platform of the United Nations in New York, at the request of the General Assembly during its first celebration of this occasion.

For his part, the Secretary-General affirmed that the League is for Muslims and by Muslims, and that it dedicates all its resources to serve them. From the standpoint of mercy to the worlds with which our noble Prophet ﷺ was sent, and the noble morals he was commissioned to complete, the League seeks to serve all of humanity, especially everything that contributes to achieving its peace and the harmony of its communities.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa also addressed the efforts of the Muslim World League in supporting charitable initiatives and projects around the world, discussing the proposals submitted to it for support and enhancement, noting that it frames all of this within governmental approvals in each country.

The Secretary-General also highlighted the Indonesian model of harmony among its components and their coexistence under the umbrella of a single national state, affirming that this model represents, in its experience and inspiration, one of the fundamental pillars for supporting the peace of our world and the harmony of its communities, especially in countries of religious and ethnic diversity.