Amid rapid regional and international transformations, the 46th Manama Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) leaders concluded its work, reaffirming its rejection of any infringement on the sovereignty of the member states and the region, and its commitment to a shared destiny and a unified vision for the future.

The summit reflects the member states' eagerness to advance the path of joint cooperation to higher levels, focusing on enhancing regional security, developing economic integration, and coordinating positions on international issues, in a way that preserves the interests of the Gulf peoples and maintains the stability of the region.

The announcement by the Secretary-General of the GCC regarding the establishment of a Gulf Civil Aviation Authority and the launch of the Gulf Industrial Platform is a clear message about the depth of the economic, political, and fraternal ties among the member states, and their ongoing efforts to enhance their people's interests in economic and developmental integration.

The member states have not abandoned the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations, foremost among them the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, while welcoming the outcomes of the Sharm El Sheikh Summit.

The continued periodic summits of the Gulf states represent a clear message to the world that the Gulf is committed to its unity and is moving towards building a more robust and cohesive system, capable of addressing challenges and leveraging opportunities to serve the stability of the region and the prosperity of its peoples.

The announcement of the Manama Summit represents a strong foundation to build upon in enhancing the integration path among the member states, supporting regional security and stability, developing infrastructure projects and economic cooperation, and unifying positions on regional and international developments, while emphasizing the unity of the Gulf front and the strength of its relations.