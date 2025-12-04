وسط تحولات إقليمية ودولية متسارعة، أنهت قمة المنامة الـ46 لقادة دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي أعمالها، مؤكدة رفضها المساس بسيادة دول المجلس والمنطقة، والتمسك بوحدة المصير والرؤية الموحدة للمستقبل.

وتعكس القمة حرص دول المجلس على دفع مسار التعاون المشترك إلى مستويات متقدمة، مع التركيز على تعزيز الأمن الإقليمي، وتطوير التكامل الاقتصادي، وتنسيق المواقف تجاه القضايا الدولية، بما يحفظ مصالح شعوب الخليج ويصون استقرار المنطقة.

إن إعلان أمين مجلس التعاون، إنشاء هيئة خليجية للطيران المدني وإطلاق منصة الخليج الصناعية، هي رسالة واضحة على عمق الروابط الاقتصادية والسياسية والأخوية المشتركة بين دول المجلس، وسعيها المستمر لتعزيز مصالح شعبها في التكامل الاقتصادي والتنموي.

ولم تتخل دول المجلس عن قضايا الأمة العربية والإسلامية، وفي مقدمتها القضية الفلسطينية وتنفيذ حل الدولتين، والترحيب بمخرجات قمة شرم الشيخ.

إن استمرار دول الخليج في عقد القمم بشكل دوري يمثل رسالة واضحة للعالم بأن الخليج متمسك بوحدته، وماضٍ نحو بناء منظومة أكثر قوة وتماسكاً، قادرة على التعامل مع التحديات وتوظيف الفرص بما يخدم استقرار المنطقة وازدهار شعوبها.

إن إعلان قمة المنامة يمثل أساساً قوياً للبناء عليه في تعزيز مسار التكامل بين دول المجلس، ودعم الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، وتطوير مشاريع البنية التحتية والتعاون الاقتصادي، وتوحيد المواقف تجاه التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، مع التأكيد على وحدة الصف الخليجي ومتانة علاقاته.