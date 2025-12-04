أكد أمير الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في كلمته في أعمال القمة الخليجية الـ46 المنعقدة في البحرين، أن منظومة دول الخليج تجاوزت ظروفاً إقليمية ودولية معقدة، وتحديات جسيمة، كما حقق الاستقرار عبر الأمن الجماعي، والمصير المشترك.

عبور التحديات نحو السلام

وقال أمير دولة الكويت، في كلمته أمام اجتماع الدورة الـ 46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون الخليجي، بأنه انطلاقاً من مكانة المجلس المحورية كقوة سياسية واقتصادية فاعلة إقليمياً، ودولياً، يؤكد مجلس التعاون الخليجي لأجياله أن الوحدة وتآزر الجهود سبيلان لعبور التحديات نحو السلام.

التضامن مع الدوحة

وأدان أمير الكويت، بأشد العبارات «العدوان الإسرائيلي الغاشم على دولة قطر الشقيقة»، مؤكداً التضامن الكامل مع الدوحة. وشدد على أن أي عدوان ضد دول المجلس يمثل عدواناً مباشراً على جميع الدول، مؤكداً بأن أمن دول الخليج، واستقرارها وتطلعات شعوبها كل لا يتجزأ.

مواصلة العمل مع العراق

وجدد أمير دولة الكويت، التأكيد على التزام الكويت الثابت بمواصلة العمل مع العراق وتنفيذ الاتفاقات الثنائية، ومنها استكمال ترسيم الحدود البحرية لما بعد العلامة (162) وفقاً للقانون الدولي واتفاقية الأمم المتحدة لقانون البحار لعام 1982.

دولة فلسطينية مستقلة

وفي ما يتعلق بقضية فلسطين، أكد أمير الكويت، إدانة بلاده «للاحتلال الإسرائيلي الغاشم على أرض فلسطين»، داعياً إلى ضرورة إنهائه مع التمسك بحق الشعب الفلسطيني في تقرير مصيره وإقامة دولته المستقلة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وأشاد بكل الجهود الدولية المبذولة لتنفيذ حل الدولتين وإنهاء العدوان على غزة.