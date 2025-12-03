بدأت اليوم، أعمال الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، في مملكة البحرين.


ورأس وفد المملكة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود.


وقد التقطت الصور التذكارية لقادة ورؤساء وفود دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، ثم بدأت أعمال الدورة.


بعد ذلك انضمت رئيسة وزراء الجمهورية الإيطالية السيدة جورجيا ميلوني إلى القمة، واستكملت القمة جدول أعمالها.

ولي العهد خلال ترؤوسه وفد المملكة في الدورة الـ46 للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية
ويضم الوفد الرسمي، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الحرس الوطني الأمير عبدالله بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، ووزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي.