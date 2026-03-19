Gas prices in Europe rose today by 35%, with new strikes targeting energy infrastructure in the Middle East, including the main Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar.



Severe Damage



The price of the Dutch TTF natural gas contract, which is a benchmark in Europe, rose to 74 euros before slightly declining.



This comes after Iranian strikes caused severe damage to the city of Ras Laffan, the largest center for gas production and export in the world.



Authorities reported that an Iranian missile hit the facility after four other missiles were intercepted, while Abu Dhabi announced the closure of facilities at the Habshan gas field after debris from an intercepted missile caused damage at the site. Just hours later, a second attack occurred on Ras Laffan early Thursday, followed by a large fire that Qatar stated it is working to control.



Trump Warns



Qatar Energy stated that several liquefied natural gas facilities within the complex were directly hit, causing large fires and additional extensive damage, while confirming that no injuries occurred among the workers who had been evacuated earlier. However, Washington intervened, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that the United States would respond if Qatari gas facilities were attacked again.