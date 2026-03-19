ارتفعت أسعار الغاز في أوروبا اليوم، بنسبة 35%، مع استهداف ضربات جديدة بنى تحتية للطاقة في الشرق الأوسط بما في ذلك منشأة راس لفان الرئيسية للغاز في قطر.

أضرار جسيمة


وارتفعت أسعار عقد «تي تي إف» الهولندي للغاز الطبيعي والذي يعد مرجعيا في أوروبا، إلى 74 يورو قبل أن تتراجع قليلا.


ويأتي ذلك بعدما ألحقت ضربات إيرانية أضرارا جسيمة بمدينة راس لفان الصناعية، أكبر مركز لإنتاج وتصدير الغاز في العالم.


وقالت السلطات إن صاروخاً إيرانياً أصاب المنشأة بعد اعتراض 4 صواريخ أخرى، في حين أعلنت أبوظبي إغلاق مرافق حقل حبشان للغاز بعدما تسبب حطام ناتج عن اعتراض صاروخ في أضرار بالموقع. وبعد ساعات فقط، وقع هجوم ثان على رأس لفان فجر الخميس، تبعه اندلاع حريق كبير قالت قطر إنها تعمل على السيطرة عليه.

ترمب يحذر


وأوضحت شركة قطر للطاقة أن عدة مرافق للغاز المسال داخل المجمع أصيبت بشكل مباشر، ما تسبب في حرائق كبيرة وأضرار إضافية واسعة، مؤكدة في الوقت نفسه عدم وقوع إصابات بين العاملين الذين تم إجلاؤهم مسبقاً. لكن واشنطن دخلت على الخط، إذ حذر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من أن الولايات المتحدة سترد إذا تعرضت منشآت الغاز القطرية لهجوم جديد.