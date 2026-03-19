ارتفعت أسعار الغاز في أوروبا اليوم، بنسبة 35%، مع استهداف ضربات جديدة بنى تحتية للطاقة في الشرق الأوسط بما في ذلك منشأة راس لفان الرئيسية للغاز في قطر.
أضرار جسيمة
وارتفعت أسعار عقد «تي تي إف» الهولندي للغاز الطبيعي والذي يعد مرجعيا في أوروبا، إلى 74 يورو قبل أن تتراجع قليلا.
ويأتي ذلك بعدما ألحقت ضربات إيرانية أضرارا جسيمة بمدينة راس لفان الصناعية، أكبر مركز لإنتاج وتصدير الغاز في العالم.
وقالت السلطات إن صاروخاً إيرانياً أصاب المنشأة بعد اعتراض 4 صواريخ أخرى، في حين أعلنت أبوظبي إغلاق مرافق حقل حبشان للغاز بعدما تسبب حطام ناتج عن اعتراض صاروخ في أضرار بالموقع. وبعد ساعات فقط، وقع هجوم ثان على رأس لفان فجر الخميس، تبعه اندلاع حريق كبير قالت قطر إنها تعمل على السيطرة عليه.
ترمب يحذر
وأوضحت شركة قطر للطاقة أن عدة مرافق للغاز المسال داخل المجمع أصيبت بشكل مباشر، ما تسبب في حرائق كبيرة وأضرار إضافية واسعة، مؤكدة في الوقت نفسه عدم وقوع إصابات بين العاملين الذين تم إجلاؤهم مسبقاً. لكن واشنطن دخلت على الخط، إذ حذر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من أن الولايات المتحدة سترد إذا تعرضت منشآت الغاز القطرية لهجوم جديد.
Gas prices in Europe rose today by 35%, with new strikes targeting energy infrastructure in the Middle East, including the main Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar.
Severe Damage
The price of the Dutch TTF natural gas contract, which is a benchmark in Europe, rose to 74 euros before slightly declining.
This comes after Iranian strikes caused severe damage to the city of Ras Laffan, the largest center for gas production and export in the world.
Authorities reported that an Iranian missile hit the facility after four other missiles were intercepted, while Abu Dhabi announced the closure of facilities at the Habshan gas field after debris from an intercepted missile caused damage at the site. Just hours later, a second attack occurred on Ras Laffan early Thursday, followed by a large fire that Qatar stated it is working to control.
Trump Warns
Qatar Energy stated that several liquefied natural gas facilities within the complex were directly hit, causing large fires and additional extensive damage, while confirming that no injuries occurred among the workers who had been evacuated earlier. However, Washington intervened, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that the United States would respond if Qatari gas facilities were attacked again.