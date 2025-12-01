The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's "Masam" project succeeded in clearing Yemeni lands of mines during the fourth week of November 2025, removing 961 mines in various regions of Yemen, including 6 anti-personnel mines, 92 anti-tank mines, 862 unexploded ordnance, and one improvised explosive device.



In the Qatabah district of Al-Dhale'e governorate, the team removed one anti-personnel mine and one unexploded ordnance in the Al-Khokha district of Al-Hudaydah governorate, while in the Midi district of Hajjah governorate, the team removed 4 anti-personnel mines, 90 anti-tank mines, and 56 unexploded ordnance.



Enhancing Civilian Safety



In Lahij governorate, the team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Tuban district, one anti-tank mine and one unexploded ordnance in the Al-Mudharabah district. In Aden governorate, the team removed 6 anti-personnel mines and 386 unexploded ordnance, as well as one unexploded ordnance and one improvised explosive device in the Aysilan district of Shabwa governorate. In Taiz governorate, 377 unexploded ordnance were removed in the Al-Mokha district, along with one anti-personnel mine, one anti-tank mine, and 33 unexploded ordnance in the Dhubab district, and 6 unexploded ordnance in the Salouh district.



Thus, the total number of mines removed during November reached 4,726, and the total number of mines removed since the beginning of the "Masam" project has now reached 526,460, after being planted randomly across various Yemeni lands to claim the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, instilling fear in the hearts of the safe.



The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, continues its efforts to clear Yemeni lands of mines as part of a project that enhances civilian safety and contributes to enabling the Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.