تمكَّن مشروع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية «مسام» لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام خلال الأسبوع الرابع من نوفمبر 2025، من انتزاع 961 لغماً في مختلف مناطق اليمن، منها 6 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و92 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و862 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وعبوة ناسفة واحدة.
وفي مديرية قعطبة بمحافظة الضالع، نزع الفريق لغماً واحداً مضاداً للأفراد، وذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة في مديرية الخوخة بمحافظة الحديدة، فيما نزع الفريق 4 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و90 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و56 ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة.
تعزيز سلامة المدنيين
وفي محافظة لحج، نزع الفريق ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة بمديرية تبن، ولغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات وذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة بمديرية المضاربة، وفي محافظة عدن نزع الفريق 6 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و386 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، ونزع ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة مبتكرة واحدة في مديرية عسيلان بمحافظة شبوة، وفي محافظة تعز نزع 377 ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مديرية المخاء، ولغماً واحداً مضاداً للأفراد ولغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات و33 ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مديرية ذباب، و6 ذخائر غير منفجرة في مديرية صلوح.
وبذلك ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة خلال نوفمبر إلى 4,726 لغماً، وارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة منذ بداية مشروع «مسام» حتى الآن إلى 526,460 لغماً، بعد أن زُرعت بشكل عشوائي في مختلف الأراضي اليمنية لحصد الأرواح البريئة من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، وزرع الخوف في قلوب الآمنين.
وتواصل المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، جهودها في تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ضمن مشروع يُعزز سلامة المدنيين، ويسهم في تمكين الأشقاء اليمنيين من عيش حياة كريمة وآمنة.
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center's "Masam" project succeeded in clearing Yemeni lands of mines during the fourth week of November 2025, removing 961 mines in various regions of Yemen, including 6 anti-personnel mines, 92 anti-tank mines, 862 unexploded ordnance, and one improvised explosive device.
In the Qatabah district of Al-Dhale'e governorate, the team removed one anti-personnel mine and one unexploded ordnance in the Al-Khokha district of Al-Hudaydah governorate, while in the Midi district of Hajjah governorate, the team removed 4 anti-personnel mines, 90 anti-tank mines, and 56 unexploded ordnance.
Enhancing Civilian Safety
In Lahij governorate, the team removed one unexploded ordnance in the Tuban district, one anti-tank mine and one unexploded ordnance in the Al-Mudharabah district. In Aden governorate, the team removed 6 anti-personnel mines and 386 unexploded ordnance, as well as one unexploded ordnance and one improvised explosive device in the Aysilan district of Shabwa governorate. In Taiz governorate, 377 unexploded ordnance were removed in the Al-Mokha district, along with one anti-personnel mine, one anti-tank mine, and 33 unexploded ordnance in the Dhubab district, and 6 unexploded ordnance in the Salouh district.
Thus, the total number of mines removed during November reached 4,726, and the total number of mines removed since the beginning of the "Masam" project has now reached 526,460, after being planted randomly across various Yemeni lands to claim the innocent lives of children, women, and the elderly, instilling fear in the hearts of the safe.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, continues its efforts to clear Yemeni lands of mines as part of a project that enhances civilian safety and contributes to enabling the Yemeni brothers to live a dignified and safe life.