تمكَّن مشروع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية «مسام» لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام خلال الأسبوع الرابع من نوفمبر 2025، من انتزاع 961 لغماً في مختلف مناطق اليمن، منها 6 ألغام مضادة للأفراد، و92 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات، و862 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، وعبوة ناسفة واحدة.


وفي مديرية قعطبة بمحافظة الضالع، نزع الفريق لغماً واحداً مضاداً للأفراد، وذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة في مديرية الخوخة بمحافظة الحديدة، فيما نزع الفريق 4 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و90 لغماً مضاداً للدبابات و56 ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مديرية ميدي بمحافظة حجة.


تعزيز سلامة المدنيين


وفي محافظة لحج، نزع الفريق ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة بمديرية تبن، ولغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات وذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة بمديرية المضاربة، وفي محافظة عدن نزع الفريق 6 ألغام مضادة للأفراد و386 ذخيرة غير منفجرة، ونزع ذخيرة واحدة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة مبتكرة واحدة في مديرية عسيلان بمحافظة شبوة، وفي محافظة تعز نزع 377 ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مديرية المخاء، ولغماً واحداً مضاداً للأفراد ولغماً واحداً مضاداً للدبابات و33 ذخيرة غير منفجرة في مديرية ذباب، و6 ذخائر غير منفجرة في مديرية صلوح.


وبذلك ارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة خلال نوفمبر إلى 4,726 لغماً، وارتفع عدد الألغام المنزوعة منذ بداية مشروع «مسام» حتى الآن إلى 526,460 لغماً، بعد أن زُرعت بشكل عشوائي في مختلف الأراضي اليمنية لحصد الأرواح البريئة من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن، وزرع الخوف في قلوب الآمنين.


وتواصل المملكة العربية السعودية عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة، جهودها في تطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام، ضمن مشروع يُعزز سلامة المدنيين، ويسهم في تمكين الأشقاء اليمنيين من عيش حياة كريمة وآمنة.