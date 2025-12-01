كشف المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الإثنين) أن التوقعات من مخرجات النموذج العددي السعودي تشير إلى احتمال تأثر مناطق: تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، حائل، القصيم، وشمال المنطقة الشرقية بحالة مطرية من متوسطة إلى غزيرة.

وأشار المركز إلى أن الحالة تبدأ من الأحد القادم 7 ديسمبر، وتستمر لعدة أيام.

وأكد المركز أنه يواصل مراقبة مستجدات الحالة المتوقعة، مشيراً إلى أنه سيصدر التقارير اللازمة في حينها.