The National Center of Meteorology revealed today (Monday) that the forecasts from the outputs of the Saudi numerical model indicate the possibility of rainfall affecting the regions of: Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Medina, Mecca, Hail, Al-Qassim, and the northern part of the Eastern Province, ranging from moderate to heavy.

The center indicated that the situation will begin next Sunday, December 7, and will last for several days.

The center confirmed that it continues to monitor the developments of the expected situation, noting that it will issue the necessary reports in due time.