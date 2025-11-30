The National Center of Meteorology confirmed, in its climate forecast report, that the first third of the month of Ramadan for the current year 1447 AH - according to the Umm al-Qura calendar - which will coincide with the period from February 18 to February 28, 2026, will begin in the last days of winter.



The center explained that December shows higher than normal rainfall opportunities in the eastern, northern, and western regions of Riyadh, northern, western, and eastern Al-Sharqiyah, Al-Qassim, Ha'il, the Northern Borders, Al-Jawf, Medina, Tabuk, Mecca, Al-Baha, in addition to the Arabian Gulf and the northern and central parts of the Red Sea, including the coastal areas, and the precipitation can be described as heavy to very heavy.



Rainfall



The center indicated that the probabilistic forecasts suggest a rise in the average temperature above the normal rate across all regions of the Kingdom to varying degrees; with the maximum increase expected to reach 1.2 degrees Celsius in the southeastern Al-Sharqiyah, while the increase is about 1.0 degrees Celsius in Tabuk, northern, eastern, central, and western Al-Jawf, northern and western Medina, northern Ha'il, central and southern Al-Sharqiyah, and northwestern Northern Borders.



The weather in the Kingdom during the winter season is experiencing fluctuations, amid preliminary climate indicators showing opportunities for rainfall in several regions, especially the eastern region, alongside expectations of a slight rise in temperatures compared to the usual climatic averages.



Above Average



Forecasts for January indicate continued opportunities for above-average rainfall in the northwest of Mecca, east, central, west, and south of Medina, Al-Qassim, Ha'il, eastern Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, northern Riyadh, and northern Al-Sharqiyah, with expectations that the precipitation will be from moderate to heavy.



According to the report, February is expected to witness a decrease in precipitation across most regions of the Kingdom, making it less than the normal average, while opportunities remain above average in northern Al-Sharqiyah, northern Al-Jawf, and northwestern Northern Borders, and the precipitation during this month can be described as moderate to heavy.