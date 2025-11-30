أكد المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقرير التوقعات المناخية، أن الثلث الأول من شهر رمضان للعام الحالي 1447هـ-وفق تقويم أم القرى- الذي سيتزامن مع الفترة من 18 إلى 28 فبراير 2026م، ستكون بداياته في الأيام الأخيرة من فصل الشتاء.


وأوضح المركز أن شهر ديسمبر يُظهر فرص هطول أمطار أعلى من المعدل الطبيعي على مناطق شرق وشمال وغرب الرياض، وشمال وغرب وشرق الشرقية، والقصيم، وحائل، والحدود الشمالية، والجوف، والمدينة المنورة، وتبوك، ومكة المكرمة، والباحة، إضافة إلى الخليج العربي وشمال ووسط البحر الأحمر بما في ذلك الأجزاء الساحلية، ويمكن وصف الهطولات بأنها غزيرة إلى غزيرة جدا.


هطولات مطرية


وأوضح المركز أن التوقعات الاحتمالية تشير إلى ارتفاع متوسط درجة الحرارة عن المعدل الطبيعي على جميع مناطق المملكة بشكل متفاوت؛ إذ يُتوقع أن يصل أقصى ارتفاع إلى 1.2 درجة مئوية على جنوب شرق الشرقية، بينما تبلغ الزيادة نحو 1.0 درجة مئوية على تبوك، وشمال وشرق ووسط وغرب الجوف، وشمال وغرب المدينة المنورة، وشمال حائل، ووسط وجنوب المنطقة الشرقية، وشمال غرب الحدود الشمالية.


وتشهد أجواء المملكة خلال فصل الشتاء حالة من التقلبات الجوية، وسط مؤشرات مناخية أولية تُظهر فرصا لهطولات مطرية على عدد من المناطق، خصوصا المنطقة الشرقية، إلى جانب توقعات بارتفاع طفيف في درجات الحرارة مقارنة بالمعدلات المناخية المعتادة.


أعلى من المعدل


وتشير التوقعات في شهر يناير إلى استمرار فرص الأمطار الأعلى من المعدل الطبيعي على شمال غرب مكة المكرمة، وشرق ووسط وغرب وجنوب المدينة المنورة، والقصيم، وحائل، وشرق تبوك، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، وشمال الرياض، وشمال المنطقة الشرقية، مع توقعات بأن تكون الهطولات من متوسطة إلى غزيرة.


ووفق التقرير، يتوقع أن يشهد شهر فبراير انخفاض الهطولات على معظم مناطق المملكة لتكون أقل من المعدل الطبيعي، بينما تبقى الفرص أعلى من المعدل على شمال الشرقية، وشمال الجوف، وشمال غرب الحدود الشمالية، ويمكن وصف الهطولات خلاله بأنها متوسطة إلى غزيرة.