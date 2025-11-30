أعلنت وكالة الفضاء السعودية في مايو 2025 خطتها لإطلاق أول قمر صناعي سعودي متخصص في رصد طقس الفضاء، وذلك بالتعاون مع وكالة الفضاء الأمريكية (ناسا) وبرنامج تطوير الصناعة الوطنية والخدمات اللوجستية (ندلب)، أحد برامج تحقيق رؤية المملكة 2030، وذلك في إطار جهود المملكة لتعزيز قدراتها في مراقبة طقس الفضاء.


وتأتي هذه الخطوة الإستراتيجية؛ لتمكين الجهات الوطنية من متابعة النشاط الشمسي، ورفع جاهزية القطاعات الحيوية، وسيعمل القمر على جمع بيانات دقيقة تعزز استدامة أنظمة الاتصالات والأقمار الصناعية والملاحة والطيران، وتدعم مستوى السلامة في هذه القطاعات المهمة

الذروة الشمسية

تواصل وكالة الفضاء السعودية اهتمامها بمتابعة الظواهر المتزايدة في طقس الفضاء والانفجارات الشمسية خلال عام 2025م، نظرا لما قد تسببه من تأثيرات على عدد من الأنظمة الحيوية مثل: الاتصالات الفضائية، والأقمار الصناعية، والملاحة الجوية، ويسهم ذلك في تمكين الجهات المختصة والباحثين من مراقبة طقس الفضاء والتنبؤ بآثاره على القطاعات الحساسة، واتخاذ الإجراءات الاحترازية اللازمة.


وأشارت الوكالة إلى أن بلوغ الدورة الشمسية ذروتها في عام 2025 يرتبط بارتفاع مستويات الإشعاع الشمسي، مؤكدة أهمية تعزيز التعاون الدولي؛ لضمان توفير بيانات دقيقة وآنية، تُسهم في دعم مختلف القطاعات.