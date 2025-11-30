The Saudi Space Agency announced in May 2025 its plan to launch the first Saudi satellite specialized in monitoring space weather, in collaboration with the American space agency (NASA) and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NDLP), one of the programs to achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030, as part of the Kingdom's efforts to enhance its capabilities in monitoring space weather.



This strategic step aims to enable national entities to monitor solar activity and enhance the readiness of vital sectors. The satellite will collect accurate data that supports the sustainability of communication systems, satellites, navigation, and aviation, and enhances safety levels in these important sectors.

Solar Peak

The Saudi Space Agency continues its interest in monitoring the increasing phenomena in space weather and solar flares during the year 2025, due to the potential impacts on several vital systems such as: space communications, satellites, and air navigation. This contributes to enabling the relevant authorities and researchers to monitor space weather, predict its effects on sensitive sectors, and take necessary precautionary measures.



The agency indicated that the peak of the solar cycle in 2025 is associated with increased levels of solar radiation, emphasizing the importance of enhancing international cooperation to ensure the provision of accurate and timely data that contributes to supporting various sectors.