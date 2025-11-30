The spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed that the winter season, in meteorological terms, begins tomorrow (Monday), as temperatures will start to gradually decrease, with continued chances of rainfall in the coming period.

He explained that the weather in the Kingdom is characterized by beauty and relative stability, noting that next Sunday will witness the start of the first rainy spell of December, expecting the rains to be between moderate to heavy, affecting several areas that were impacted during the past period, especially Medina, the Hail region, the heights of Mecca and parts of its southern coasts, in addition to other wide areas of the Kingdom.

Influential Elements

Al-Qahtani indicated that 2025 can be described as a "moderate and average year" in terms of the weather elements affecting the Kingdom, as no significant extreme weather events have been recorded so far, despite the last two rainy spells that several areas experienced, with Mecca receiving the heaviest rainfall, according to reports issued by the center.

He pointed out that initial indicators for the winter season show that it will be cold but not harsh, with continuous chances of rainfall, noting that the decrease in temperatures will be evident in the northern, eastern, and central regions during the coming month and the following one.

Rainy Month

He noted that December is considered one of the rainy months, especially in the northern regions and parts of the northeastern areas, indicating that the weather during the upcoming period will generally be beautiful, with a noticeable drop in temperatures during the evening periods, and the presence of chances for rainfall and weather phenomena accompanying the expected conditions. He stated that forecasts indicate that the upcoming December will be rainy across the Kingdom, with expectations that the amounts of rainfall will be at or slightly above average, especially in the northern regions, along with noticeable fluctuations in temperatures and a relative decrease expected in the coming weeks.