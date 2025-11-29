The Saudi Space Agency announced today the successful launch of the two Saudi satellites "Rawdat Scope" and "Ufuq," designed by students from Umm Al-Qura University and Prince Sultan University as part of the "Sari" competition for building and designing small satellites, which will embark on an international mission to space, marking a national achievement that embodies the Kingdom's vision in empowering national competencies to lead in space science and innovation.



The launch came as a culmination of a competitive journey involving 42 Saudi universities through more than 480 student teams, who competed to design small satellites according to precise engineering and scientific standards, as part of the competition launched by the Saudi Space Agency; aimed at enabling students to engage in practical experiences in satellite design, construction, and operation, and developing their skills in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, contributing to the preparation of a qualified national generation to lead the future of the space sector in the Kingdom.



Strategic Partnership



The "Rawdat Scope" team from Prince Sultan University succeeded in developing a satellite specialized in low-power Internet of Things technologies to support environmental initiatives and sustain communication in remote areas, while the "Ufuq" team from Umm Al-Qura University developed a satellite for monitoring space weather and the impact of solar radiation on precise timing and navigation systems, with both projects contributing to enhancing the use of space technologies to serve development and scientific innovation.



The agency confirmed that this launch represents the fruit of collaboration and a strategic partnership with national universities, as the winning teams underwent a series of technical and environmental tests and training courses under the supervision of experts and engineers from the agency and its international partners, which contributed to transforming academic ideas into real national space projects.



The Saudi Space Agency continues its efforts to empower national competencies and develop innovative programs and initiatives that link education with practical application, contributing to building a sustainable knowledge-based economy and establishing the Kingdom's position among leading countries in space exploration and the development of modern technologies.