أعلنت وكالة الفضاء السعودية، اليوم، نجاح إطلاق القمرين الصناعيين السعوديين «روضة سكوب» و«أفق» اللذين صممهما طلاب جامعة أم القرى وجامعة الأمير سلطان ضمن مسابقة «ساري» لبناء وتصميم الأقمار الصناعية الصغيرة، لينطلقا ضمن مهمة دولية إلى الفضاء، في إنجاز وطني يجسد رؤية المملكة في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية لتحقيق الريادة في علوم الفضاء والابتكار.


وجاء الإطلاق تتويجاً لمسيرة تنافسية شاركت فيها 42 جامعة سعودية عبر أكثر من 480 فريقاً طلابياً، تنافسوا على تصميم أقمار صناعية صغيرة وفق معايير هندسية وعلمية دقيقة، ضمن المسابقة التي أطلقتها وكالة الفضاء السعودية؛ بهدف تمكين الطلبة من خوض تجارب تطبيقية في تصميم الأقمار الصناعية وبنائها وتشغيلها، وتنمية مهاراتهم في مجالات العلوم والتقنية والهندسة والرياضيات، بما يسهم في إعداد جيل وطني مؤهل لقيادة مستقبل قطاع الفضاء في المملكة.


شراكة إستراتيجية


وتمكن فريق «روضة سكوب» من جامعة الأمير سلطان من تطوير قمر صناعي متخصص في تقنيات إنترنت الأشياء منخفضة الطاقة لدعم المبادرات البيئية واستدامة الاتصال في المناطق النائية، فيما طور فريق «أفق» من جامعة أم القرى قمراً صناعياً لرصد الطقس الفضائي وتأثير الإشعاعات الشمسية على أنظمة التوقيت والملاحة الدقيقة، ليسهم المشروعان في تعزيز استخدام التقنيات الفضائية لخدمة التنمية والابتكار العلمي.


وأكدت الوكالة أن هذا الإطلاق يمثل ثمرة تعاون وشراكة إستراتيجية مع الجامعات الوطنية، إذ خضع الفريقان الفائزان لسلسلة من الاختبارات التقنية والبيئية والدورات التدريبية بإشراف خبراء ومهندسين من الوكالة وشركائها الدوليين، ما أسهم في تحويل الأفكار الأكاديمية إلى مشاريع فضاء وطنية واقعية.


وتواصل وكالة الفضاء السعودية جهودها في تمكين الكفاءات الوطنية وتطوير البرامج والمبادرات الابتكارية التي تربط التعليم بالممارسة التطبيقية، وتسهم في بناء اقتصاد معرفي مستدام، وترسيخ مكانة المملكة بين الدول الرائدة في استكشاف الفضاء وتطوير تقنياته الحديثة.