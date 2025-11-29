دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، أخيراً، حزمة من البرامج التدريبية المخصصة للنساء وأسرهن في مدينة المكلا بمحافظة حضرموت، وذلك ضمن مشروع إعادة إدماج النساء المفرج عنهن وأسرهن في المجتمع.


ويشتمل المشروع على مجموعة متنوعة من الدورات التدريبية، تشمل الصناعات الغذائية، وصناعة البخور والعطور، وصناعة الحلويات، وفنون الكوافير والتجميل، ونقش الحناء، والخياطة والتفصيل، وصيانة الهواتف الذكية، إضافة إلى دورات نوعية في ريادة الأعمال لجميع المتدربات لتمكينهن من إدارة مشاريعهن التجارية بكفاءة واستقلالية، تستفيد منها 72 متدربة.


ووزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أخيراً 900 كرتون تمر للفئات الأكثر احتياجاً في مديرية الديس الشرقية ومديرية الريدة وقصيعر بمحافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها 5,400 فرد، ضمن مشروع توزيع مساعدات التمور في الجمهورية اليمنية للعام 2025.


ويأتي ذلك في إطار المشاريع الإغاثية والإنسانية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لمساعدة الفئات المحتاجة والمتضررة أينما كانوا.


مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً


وأشاد وكيل محافظة حضرموت للشؤون الفنية المهندس أمين بارزيق بأهمية هذه المشاريع الإنسانية التي تسهم في تنمية مهارات المستفيدات المهنية ودعم استقرارهن المعيشي، معرباً عن شكره الجزيل للمملكة العربية السعودية ممثلةً بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة على ما يقدمه من مساعدات نوعية لبلاده في مختلف القطاعات.


وتأتي هذه المبادرة امتداداً لجهود المملكة ممثلة بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة في تمكين المرأة ودعم الفئات الأكثر احتياجاً، عبر برامج تنموية تعزز قدراتهن وتسهم في تحسين مستوى معيشتهن وبناء مستقبل أكثر ازدهاراً.