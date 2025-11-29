The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has recently launched a package of training programs dedicated to women and their families in the city of Mukalla, in the Hadhramaut Governorate, as part of a project to reintegrate released women and their families into society.



The project includes a variety of training courses, covering food industries, incense and perfume making, confectionery, hairdressing and beauty arts, henna design, sewing and tailoring, and smartphone maintenance, in addition to specialized courses in entrepreneurship for all trainees to empower them to manage their business projects efficiently and independently, benefiting 72 trainees.



The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently distributed 900 cartons of dates to the most needy groups in the districts of Al-Dhahirah and Al-Rida and Qusayr in Hadhramaut Governorate, benefiting 5,400 individuals, as part of the date distribution aid project in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2025.



This comes as part of the humanitarian and relief projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to assist those in need and affected wherever they may be.



A More Prosperous Future



The Undersecretary of Hadhramaut Governorate for Technical Affairs, Engineer Amin Barziq, praised the importance of these humanitarian projects that contribute to developing the professional skills of beneficiaries and supporting their economic stability, expressing his deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, for the qualitative assistance it provides to his country in various sectors.



This initiative comes as an extension of the Kingdom's efforts, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in empowering women and supporting the most needy groups through developmental programs that enhance their capabilities and contribute to improving their living standards and building a more prosperous future.