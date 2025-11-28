​تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك «زاتكا» في منفذي ميناء ضباء ومطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي، من إحباط محاولتي تهريب 52,352 حبة من مادة «الإمفيتامين» المُخدر (الكبتاجون)، و3.8 كيلوغرام مادة الكوكايين، عُثر عليها مُخبأة في إرسالية وأمتعة أحد المسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي أنه في المحاولة الأولى تمكّن جمرك ميناء ضباء من إحباط محاولة تهريب 52,352 حبة كبتاجون عُثر عليها مُخبأة داخل ألواح خشبية. وأضاف الحربي، أنه في المحاولة الثانية تمكّن جمرك مطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز الدولي من إحباط محاولة تهريب 3.8 كيلوغرام من «الكوكايين» المخدر، عُثر عليها مُخبأة في أمتعة أحد المسافرين القادمين إلى المملكة عبر المطار.

وأفاد الحربي أنه بعد إتمام عمليات الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات لضمان القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات داخل المملكة، حيث تم القبض عليهم وعددهم 4 أشخاص.

وأكّد الحربي أن الهيئة عبر منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات.