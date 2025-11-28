The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority "ZATCA" at the ports of Dhiba and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport managed to thwart two attempts to smuggle 52,352 pills of the narcotic substance "amphetamine" (captagon), and 3.8 kilograms of cocaine, which were found hidden in a shipment and the luggage of one of the travelers arriving in the Kingdom.

The official spokesperson for "ZATCA," Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that in the first attempt, the customs at Dhiba port managed to thwart the smuggling of 52,352 Captagon pills that were found hidden inside wooden planks. Al-Harbi added that in the second attempt, the customs at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport managed to thwart the smuggling of 3.8 kilograms of the narcotic "cocaine," which was found hidden in the luggage of one of the travelers arriving in the Kingdom through the airport.

Al-Harbi stated that after completing the seizure operations, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of those receiving the seized items inside the Kingdom, and four individuals were arrested.

Al-Harbi confirmed that the authority is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom through its customs outlets, standing vigilant against the attempts of smugglers, in line with one of the main pillars of its strategy, which is to enhance the security and protection of society by reducing attempts to smuggle such harmful substances and other prohibited items.