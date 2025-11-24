The Real Estate Development Fund announced today the deposit of 1.58 billion riyals into the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program from the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and the Real Estate Fund, for the month of November 2025.

The Real Estate Fund clarified that the total support for November was allocated to support the profits of various housing support program contracts, as part of the effort to support and enhance the beneficiaries' ability to own housing, in line with the objectives of the Housing Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. It noted that the total amount deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program from January of this year 2025 until the current month of November has reached approximately 11.4 billion riyals.

The Real Estate Fund affirmed its continued development of innovative financing solutions, in collaboration with financing entities and real estate developers, to facilitate the ownership journey and expand the range of financing and housing options suitable for the needs of the beneficiaries.

It is worth mentioning that the Real Estate Development Fund provides housing support program services electronically through the electronic portal of the Real Estate Fund, in addition to the "Real Estate Consultant" service; to enable beneficiaries to design their housing support and obtain the best financing and housing recommendations.