أعلن صندوق التنمية العقارية، اليوم، إيداع 1.58 مليار ريال، في حسابات مستفيدي برنامج الدعم السكني من وزارة البلديات والإسكان، والصندوق العقاري، عن شهر نوفمبر 2025م.

وأوضح الصندوق العقاري، أن إجمالي دعم شهر نوفمبر خصص لدعم أرباح عقود برامج الدعم السكني المتنوعة، وذلك في إطار دعم وتحسين قدرة المستفيدين على تملك السكن، تحقيقاً لمستهدفات برنامج الإسكان، أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030, مشيراً إلى أن إجمالي ما أُودِع في حسابات مستفيدي برنامج الدعم السكني من يناير لهذا العام 2025م حتى شهر نوفمبر الحالي بلغ نحو 11.4 مليار ريال.

وأكد الصندوق العقاري استمراره في تطوير حلول تمويلية مبتكرة، بالتعاون مع الجهات التمويلية والمطورين العقاريين، بما يسهم في تسهيل رحلة التملك، وتوسيع نطاق الخيارات التمويلية والسكنية الملائمة لاحتياجات المستفيدين.

يُذكر أن صندوق التنمية العقارية يقدم خدمات برامج الدعم السكني إلكترونياً من خلال البوابة الإلكترونية للصندوق العقاري، إضافة إلى خدمة «المستشار العقاري»؛ لتمكين المستفيدين من تصميم دعمهم السكني، والحصول على أفضل التوصيات التمويلية والسكنية.