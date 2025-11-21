تصدر عدد من الأطفال الصفوف الأمامية إلى جانب وزير التعليم يوسف البنيان في احتفالية الوزارة بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للطفل تحت شعار: «نحن أمانة».

وخصصت المقاعد الأمامية في الاحتفالية للأطفال في بروتوكول طُبق بهذه المناسبة، التي أُقيمت أمس بمشاركة عدد من الجهات الحكومية والقطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي، إضافة إلى إدارات التعليم، والشركاء في منظومة التعليم، والأكاديميين والمختصين في مجال الطفولة، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بالرياض.

وقام وزير التعليم بجولة في أجنحة وأركان المعرض المصاحب، والذي شارك فيه عدة جهات تعليمية وخاصة، مثل: جمعية رعاية الطفولة، أكاديمية الفيصل العالمية، وكالة الوزارة للتخطيط وشركة ينمو طفلي.

كما شهد الوزير الحفل الخاص بالوزارة في هذه المناسبة، والذي تضمن كلمة ألقاها وكيل وزارة التعليم للطفولة المبكرة الدكتور سعد الحربي قال فيها: «يمثل الأطفال ثروة عظيمة لا تُقدر بثمن، فهم نواة المجتمع، والأساس الصلب للتنمية والتقدم والاستثمار الأمثل في الإنسان؛ لذا فهم في مقدمة أولوياتنا، ونحمل مسؤولية حمايتهم ورعايتهم، والاهتمام بشؤونهم وقضاياهم، وتمكينهم من حقوقهم ورفاهيتهم، وذلك امتداداً للجهود المبذولة في إطار الأنظمة والتشريعات التي تكفل حقوقهم؛ كنظام حماية الطفل ونظام الحماية من الإيذاء، إضافة إلى الاتفاقيات الدولية التي انضمت إليها المملكة في هذا المجال».

وأضاف الحربي أن الوزارة تواصل جهودها في توفير الحياة المزدهرة والبيئة الآمنة اللائقة بأطفال المملكة وتلبية حاجاتهم؛ مبيناً أن المجلس الاستشاري التعليمي للطفولة يمثل الكيان الرسمي للطلبة في مرحلة الطفولة، والذي يمكنهم من التعبير عن آرائهم في القضايا التعليمية والاجتماعية؛ لتفعيل مشاركتهم.

وشهدت الاحتفالية عرض فيديو تعريفي عن تاريخ اليوم العالمي للطفل، تلا ذلك تقديم أوبريت غنائي للأطفال بعنوان: «التعليم الجيد حقي»، إضافة إلى عدد من العروض المسرحية، ومشاركة قطاعات الوزارة، وكذلك إقامة مجموعة من الجلسات الحوارية، وورش العمل المخصصة للأطفال، إلى جانب ورشة عمل إشراك القطاع الخاص في الطفولة المبكرة، حيث تناولت هذه الجلسات والورش مستقبل التعليم للأطفال، ودور التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي في تعزيز مهاراتهم وقدراتهم.

ويأتي ذلك في إطار مواصلة وزارة التعليم جهودها في تعزيز الوعي بحقوق الأطفال في الحصول على فرص متساوية من التعليم والنمو، واستشراف مستقبل واعد لهم، من خلال التوسّع في دعم الطفولة المبكرة، وتقديم خدمات تعليمية مميزة للأطفال في المراحل التأسيسية، وتعزيز الشراكة الفاعلة مع الأسرة فيما يتعلق بتنمية الطفل ورعايته، ويسهم في بناء أجيال مبدعة وقادرة على المشاركة في التنمية الوطنية.