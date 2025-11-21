A number of children took the front rows alongside Minister of Education Yusuf Al-Bunyan during the ministry's celebration on the occasion of World Children's Day under the slogan: "We are a Trust."

The front seats at the celebration were designated for children in a protocol implemented for this occasion, which took place yesterday with the participation of several government entities and the private and non-profit sectors, in addition to education administrations, partners in the education system, academics, and specialists in the field of childhood, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

The Minister of Education toured the booths and sections of the accompanying exhibition, which included several educational and private entities, such as: the Childhood Care Association, Al-Faisal International Academy, the Ministry's Agency for Planning, and the company "My Child Grows."

The minister also attended the special ceremony held by the ministry on this occasion, which included a speech delivered by the Deputy Minister of Education for Early Childhood, Dr. Saad Al-Harbi, who stated: "Children represent a tremendous and invaluable wealth; they are the nucleus of society and the solid foundation for development and progress, as well as the optimal investment in human beings. Therefore, they are at the forefront of our priorities, and we bear the responsibility of protecting and caring for them, addressing their affairs and issues, and empowering them with their rights and well-being. This is an extension of the efforts made within the frameworks of the systems and legislations that guarantee their rights, such as the Child Protection System and the Protection from Abuse System, in addition to the international agreements that the Kingdom has joined in this field."

Al-Harbi added that the ministry continues its efforts to provide a prosperous life and a safe environment suitable for the children of the Kingdom and to meet their needs, indicating that the Educational Advisory Council for Childhood represents the official entity for students in the childhood stage, enabling them to express their opinions on educational and social issues to activate their participation.

The celebration featured a video presentation introducing the history of World Children's Day, followed by a musical operetta for children titled: "Quality Education is My Right," in addition to several theatrical performances, participation from various sectors of the ministry, as well as a series of discussion sessions and workshops dedicated to children, alongside a workshop on involving the private sector in early childhood, where these sessions and workshops addressed the future of education for children and the role of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in enhancing their skills and capabilities.

This comes as part of the Ministry of Education's ongoing efforts to raise awareness of children's rights to equal opportunities for education and growth, envisioning a promising future for them through the expansion of support for early childhood, providing exceptional educational services for children in foundational stages, and enhancing effective partnership with families regarding child development and care, contributing to building creative generations capable of participating in national development.