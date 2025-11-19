The Prince of the Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, honored the two brothers, Mohammed and Siah Bashir Al-Khudari Al-Atwi, at the government palace last night, in appreciation of their honesty after they found a large sum of money on one of the roads in the Tayma Governorate and promptly handed it over to the relevant authorities.

The Prince of Tabuk said in his address to the brothers: "What you have done in terms of honesty is not surprising from you, and it is an honorable example for all the sons of this nation."

He praised their ethics and patriotism, which motivated them to officially hand over the money to the relevant authorities, expressing his appreciation and presenting them with a generous financial reward.

The brothers, Mohammed and Siah Al-Atwi, expressed their gratitude to the Prince of Tabuk for receiving and honoring them, affirming that this recognition is not surprising from the leaders in our country.