كرَّم أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بالقصر الحكومي مساء أمس، الشقيقين محمد وصياح بشير الخضري العطوي، تقديراً لأمانتهما، بعد أن عثرا على مبلغ مالي كبير في أحد الطرق البرية بمحافظة تيماء، وبادرا بتسليمه للجهات المختصة.

وقال أمير تبوك في حديثه للشقيقين: «إن ما قمتم به من أمانة غير مستغرب منكم، وهو مثال مشرف لكافة أبناء هذا الوطن».

مشيداً بأخلاقهما ووطنيتهما اللتين دفعتهما لتسليم المبلغ بطريقة رسمية للجهات المختصة، مقدراً ذلك، ومقدماً لهما مكافأة مالية مجزية.

وأعرب الشقيقان محمد وصياح العطوي عن شكرهما لأمير منطقة تبوك؛ لاستقبالهما وتكريمهما، مؤكدين ‎أن هذا التكريم غير مستغربٍ على ولاة الأمر في بلادنا.