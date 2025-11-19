The Saudi-American Business Council hosted a special reception last night, held just before the second edition of the Saudi-American Investment Forum 2025, coinciding with the visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to the United States.

The event witnessed the attendance of more than 400 participants, including senior executives from Saudi Arabia and the United States, representatives from government entities, and several leaders from the business community, reflecting a wide interest in enhancing networking and building partnerships amid the renewed momentum in economic relations between the Kingdom and the United States.

During the reception, participants discussed the prospects for enhancing cooperation between the private sectors of both countries and the promising investment opportunities that arise with the Crown Prince's visit to the United States, particularly in the vital sectors that attract mutual interest from both sides.

This meeting comes as an extension of the strong strategic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, reaffirming the growing role of the private sector in advancing the economic partnership and developing joint projects that serve mutual interests and expand future cooperation horizons.