استضاف مجلس الأعمال السعودي – الأمريكي، مساء أمس، حفل استقبال خاصاً عقد قبيل النسخة الثانية من منتدى الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي 2025، بالتزامن مع زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، إلى الولايات المتحدة.

وشهد الحدث حضور أكثر من 400 مشارك، من كبار التنفيذيين السعوديين والأمريكيين، وممثلي الجهات الحكومية، وعدد من قيادات مجتمع الأعمال، الأمر الذي عكس اهتمامًا واسعًا بتعزيز شبكات التواصل وبناء الشراكات في ظل الزخم المتجدد الذي تشهده العلاقات الاقتصادية بين المملكة والولايات المتحدة.

وتناول المشاركون خلال الحفل آفاق تعزيز التعاون بين القطاعين الخاصين في البلدين، والفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة التي تبرز مع زيارة ولي العهد للولايات المتحدة، لاسيما في القطاعات الحيوية التي تشهد اهتمامًا مشتركًا من الجانبين.

ويأتي هذا اللقاء امتدادًا للعلاقات الإستراتيجية المتينة بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتأكيدًا على الدور المتنامي للقطاع الخاص في دفع مسيرة الشراكة الاقتصادية وتطوير المشاريع المشتركة بما يخدم المصالح المتبادلة ويوسّع آفاق التعاون المستقبلي.