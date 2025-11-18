توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الثلاثاء) هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، وأجزاء من منطقة حائل، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، القصيم، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، كما تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من منطقتي المدينة المنورة والشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10 - 25 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 20 - 45 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين ونصف وحالة البحر متوسط الموج.