توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الثلاثاء) هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، وأجزاء من منطقة حائل، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، القصيم، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق كذلك على أجزاء من المنطقة الشرقية، كما تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من منطقتي المدينة المنورة والشرقية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 15 - 35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10 - 25 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 20 - 45 كم/ساعة وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين ونصف وحالة البحر متوسط الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Tuesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms that could lead to flash floods, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and parts of the Hail region. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, and Al-Qassim. Fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of those regions as well as in parts of the Eastern region, while surface winds that stir up dust and sand will be active in parts of the Medina and Eastern regions.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 - 25 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be moderate to rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 20 - 45 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one meter to two and a half meters, and the sea condition will be moderate.