The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Tuesday) moderate to heavy thunderstorms that could lead to flash floods, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and parts of the Hail region. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in parts of the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, and Al-Qassim. Fog formation is also not ruled out in parts of those regions as well as in parts of the Eastern region, while surface winds that stir up dust and sand will be active in parts of the Medina and Eastern regions.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 15 - 35 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10 - 25 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part, and the sea condition will be moderate to rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

Meanwhile, the wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 20 - 45 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one meter to two and a half meters, and the sea condition will be moderate.