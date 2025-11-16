The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasir bin Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, met in his office at the emirate with the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in the region, Dr. Awaji Al-Nami, accompanied by the Executive Director of the Public Health Authority (Prevention) for the southern sector, Dr. Tariq Al-Falqi.

During the meeting, the Deputy Emir of Jazan was briefed on the authority's efforts in the region to protect and enhance public health for the population and improve it, in line with Vision 2030 and the emergency preparedness plans for public health.

He emphasized the importance of coordinating efforts between health and service agencies in the region and the authority to improve and enhance public health, and to activate the role of monitoring food, medicines, and devices in all related institutions.