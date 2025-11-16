التقى نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، بمكتبه في الإمارة، مدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بالمنطقة الدكتور عواجي النعمي، يرافقه المدير التنفيذي لفرع هيئة الصحة العامة (وقاية) بالقطاع الجنوبي الدكتور طارق الفلقي.

واطلع نائب أمير جازان خلال اللقاء على جهود الهيئة في المنطقة لحماية وتعزيز الصحة العامة للسكان وتحسينها، بما يتماشى مع رؤية 2030، وخطط الجاهزية للطوارئ الصحية في الصحة العامة.

وأكد أهمية تنسيق الجهود بين الجهات الصحية، والخدمية في المنطقة، والهيئة؛ لتحسين وتعزيز الصحة العامة، وتفعيل دور الرقابة على الأغذية والأدوية والأجهزة في كل المؤسسات ذات العلاقة.