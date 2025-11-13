The Deputy Governor of Al-Tawal, Jaber bin Muhammad Ali Awafi Hamdi, led the prayer for rain this morning (Thursday) with a congregation of worshippers at the Ministry Mosque in Al-Tawal, in implementation of and in response to the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and following the Sunnah of the Prophet, peace be upon him, hoping to seek more from the Generous Lord to bestow His grace and kindness with rain across the country.

Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Ahmad Nashab led the worshippers, who emphasized in his sermon that the prayer for rain is a practice following the Sunnah of the Prophet, peace be upon him, during times of drought and delayed rainfall, highlighting its great importance in the life of a Muslim. He called on the worshippers to increase their seeking of forgiveness, as it is more likely to be answered, and that it is recommended for Muslims to frequently seek forgiveness and supplicate to Allah, the Exalted, for rain.

A number of directors and heads of government departments, both civilian and military, as well as local residents, participated in the prayer.