أدى وكيل محافظة الطوال جابر بن محمد علي عواف حمدي صباح اليوم (الخميس) صلاة الاستسقاء مع جموع المصلين بمسجد الوزارة بالطوال إنفاذًا وتلبية لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وتأسيا بسنة المصطفى عليه أفضل الصلاة والسلام، أملاً في طلب المزيد من الجواد الكريم أن ينعم بفضله وإحسانه بالغيث على أنحاء البلاد.
وقد أمّ المصلين الشيخ عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله أحمد ناشب، الذي أكد في خطبته أن صلاة الاستسقاء تأتي اتباعاً لسنة المصطفى عليه أفضل الصلاة والسلام عند الجدب وتأخر نزول المطر وأهميته الكبيرة في حياة المسلم، داعياً المصلين إلى الإكثار من الاستغفار فإنه أحرى أن يستجاب لهم، وأنه يشرع للمسلم الإكثار من الاستغفار والتضرع إلى الله تعالى بطلب الغيث.
وقد أدى الصلاة عدد من مديري ورؤساء الدوائر الحكومية من مدنيين وعسكريين، وأهالي المحافظة.