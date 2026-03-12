The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdul Karim Al-Khreeji, held a meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the ambassadors of African countries to the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the Kingdom's position regarding the ongoing events and their developments was clarified.

The ambassadors of the African countries to the Kingdom reiterated during the meeting their countries' condemnation of the brutal Iranian attacks on the Kingdom, Gulf countries, and several Arab and Islamic nations, praising the efforts made by the Kingdom to preserve security and stability in the region and to maintain the safety of the Kingdom's territories while efficiently confronting all blatant attacks. They also expressed their appreciation for the assistance provided by the Kingdom in evacuating their citizens and facilitating their return to their countries.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati.