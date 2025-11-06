The Governor of Mahayel, Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qarqah, chaired the meeting of the sub-traffic safety committee, with the attendance of committee members, at the municipality headquarters of the governorate.

During the meeting, topics related to enhancing traffic safety were discussed, including an overview of locations that experience traffic accidents, as well as the traffic flow in and out of the governorate and its affiliated centers, along with quick technical and engineering solutions to address these issues with the relevant government entities.

The Governor of Mahayel emphasized the importance of continued cooperation among the relevant parties to achieve traffic safety goals and enhance the quality of life in the governorate.