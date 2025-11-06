رأس محافظ محايل محمد بن فلاح القرقـــــاح اجتماع لجنة السلامة المرورية الفرعية، بحضور أعضاء اللجنة، بمقر بلدية المحافظة.

ونوقش خلال الاجتماع الموضوعات المتعلقة برفع مستوى السلامة المرورية، واستعراض المواقع التي تشهد حوادث مرورية، وكذلك الحركة المرورية داخل وخارج المحافظة والمراكز التابعة لها، والحلول السريعة لمعالجتها تقنيا وهندسيا مع الجهات الحكومية المعنية.

وأكد محافظ محايل أهمية استمرار التعاون بين الجهات ذات العلاقة لتحقيق أهداف السلامة المرورية وتعزيز جودة الحياة في المحافظة.