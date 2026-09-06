يبدو أن حنين الموضة إلى التسعينيات لم ينتهِ بعد؛ فبعد سنوات من عودة الأزياء المستوحاة من تلك الحقبة، تستمر جمالياتها في التأثير على إطلالات خريف 2026، خصوصاً في الإكسسوارات والمجوهرات والأحذية. وتأتي هذه الموجة ضمن اتجاه أوسع نحو القطع ذات الطابع النوستالجي والقديمة المعاد تقديمها بأسلوب عصري.

وتبرز العقود الضيقة الـChokers، الأساور المزيّنة بالخرز، الأقراط اللافتة والساعات الصغيرة كأبرز التفاصيل المستوحاة من التسعينيات. كما يزداد الاهتمام بالمجوهرات والساعات الأصلية من تلك الفترة، مدفوعاً بالرغبة في اقتناء قطع تحمل طابعاً تاريخياً، إلى جانب توجه المستهلكين نحو القطع المستدامة والـVintage.

ولا تتوقف العودة عند المجوهرات؛ فقد استعادت أحذية الـMary Jane، الأحذية ذات النعل المرتفع والتصاميم ذات المقدمة المربعة حضورها هذا الموسم، لكن بإصدارات حديثة تتناسب مع خزانة المرأة المعاصرة.

أما الحقائب، فتواصل بعض التصاميم المرتبطة بالتسعينيات حضورها، وعلى رأسها حقائب الكتف الصغيرة وحقائب الـBaguette، التي تحولت من قطعة نوستالجية إلى خيار أساسي في الإطلالات اليومية.

موضة التسعينيات تعود بقوة إلى خريف 2026
موضة التسعينيات تعود بقوة إلى خريف 2026
موضة التسعينيات تعود بقوة إلى خريف 2026
موضة التسعينيات تعود بقوة إلى خريف 2026
موضة التسعينيات تعود بقوة إلى خريف 2026