موضة التسعينيات تعود بقوة إلى خريف 2026

يبدو أن حنين الموضة إلى التسعينيات لم ينتهِ بعد؛ فبعد سنوات من عودة الأزياء المستوحاة من تلك الحقبة، تستمر جمالياتها في التأثير على إطلالات خريف 2026، خصوصاً في الإكسسوارات والمجوهرات والأحذية. وتأتي هذه الموجة ضمن اتجاه أوسع نحو القطع ذات الطابع النوستالجي والقديمة المعاد تقديمها بأسلوب عصري.
وتبرز العقود الضيقة الـChokers، الأساور المزيّنة بالخرز، الأقراط اللافتة والساعات الصغيرة كأبرز التفاصيل المستوحاة من التسعينيات. كما يزداد الاهتمام بالمجوهرات والساعات الأصلية من تلك الفترة، مدفوعاً بالرغبة في اقتناء قطع تحمل طابعاً تاريخياً، إلى جانب توجه المستهلكين نحو القطع المستدامة والـVintage.
ولا تتوقف العودة عند المجوهرات؛ فقد استعادت أحذية الـMary Jane، الأحذية ذات النعل المرتفع والتصاميم ذات المقدمة المربعة حضورها هذا الموسم، لكن بإصدارات حديثة تتناسب مع خزانة المرأة المعاصرة.
أما الحقائب، فتواصل بعض التصاميم المرتبطة بالتسعينيات حضورها، وعلى رأسها حقائب الكتف الصغيرة وحقائب الـBaguette، التي تحولت من قطعة نوستالجية إلى خيار أساسي في الإطلالات اليومية.
The fashion nostalgia for the 1990s doesn't seem to be over yet; after years of the return of styles inspired by that era, its aesthetics continue to influence the looks of Fall 2026, especially in accessories, jewelry, and shoes. This wave comes as part of a broader trend towards nostalgic and vintage pieces reintroduced in a modern style.
Narrow chokers, beaded bracelets, statement earrings, and small watches stand out as the most notable details inspired by the 1990s. There is also an increasing interest in original jewelry and watches from that period, driven by the desire to own pieces with historical significance, alongside consumers' shift towards sustainable and vintage items.
The revival doesn't stop at jewelry; Mary Jane shoes, high-heeled footwear, and designs with square toes have made a comeback this season, but with modern versions that fit the contemporary woman's wardrobe.
As for bags, some designs associated with the 1990s continue to be present, notably small shoulder bags and Baguette bags, which have transformed from nostalgic pieces into essential options for daily looks.