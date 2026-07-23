أصبحت ثلاجات منتجات العناية بالبشرة من أكثر الإكسسوارات انتشاراً على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، لكن هل هي ضرورة فعلاً؟ الإجابة تعتمد على نوع المنتجات أكثر من اعتمادها على الثلاجة نفسها.

فمعظم مستحضرات العناية مصممة لتبقى مستقرة في درجة حرارة الغرفة، طالما تُحفظ بعيداً عن أشعة الشمس المباشرة والرطوبة والحرارة المرتفعة. لذلك، فإن شراء ثلاجة مخصصة للعناية بالبشرة ليس أمراً ضرورياً لمعظم الأشخاص.

ومع ذلك، قد توفر هذه الثلاجات بعض الفوائد، خصوصاً للمنتجات التي تمنح إحساساً بالبرودة عند الاستخدام، مثل جل محيط العين، وأقنعة الوجه، ورذاذ الوجه، إذ تساعد البرودة على تقليل الانتفاخ ومنح البشرة شعوراً بالانتعاش، خصوصاً خلال فصل الصيف.

كما أن بعض التركيبات التي تحتوي على مكونات نشطة أو طبيعية، مثل فيتامين C أو بعض السيرومات قليلة المواد الحافظة، قد تستفيد من الحفظ في درجات حرارة منخفضة إذا أوصت الشركة المصنعة بذلك، مما يساعد على الحفاظ على استقرار تركيبتها لفترة أطول.

في المقابل، لا يناسب التبريد جميع المستحضرات، إذ قد تتأثر بعض الزيوت، وكريمات القوام الكثيف، أو التركيبات التي تعتمد على الاستحلاب بتغير درجة الحرارة، ما قد يغيّر قوامها أو يقلل من سهولة استخدامها.