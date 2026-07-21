عودة حقائب البولينغ.. لماذا أصبحت القطعة الأكثر طلبًا في 2026؟

After years of dominance by small bags and soft shoulder bags, bowling bags are making a strong comeback in fashion, becoming one of the most prominent accessories in the looks of celebrities and fashion shows, confirming that millennial designs continue to inspire the season's top trends.

The bowling bag is characterized by its rectangular shape, rounded edges, and short handles, details inspired by bowling ball bags, before transforming into an iconic piece in the fashion world during the early 2000s.

Today, this bag returns with a more modern spirit, featuring luxurious materials and calm colors suitable for both daily and formal looks.

Global fashion houses such as Miu Miu, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci have contributed to reintroducing this design in their latest collections, while celebrities like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner have embraced it, enhancing its presence on social media and turning it into one of the most sought-after accessories this year.

Fashion experts believe that the success of the bowling bag is due to its balance between elegance and practicality; it is larger than the small bags that dominated past seasons, yet it still maintains a chic and organized appearance that suits daily lifestyles, aligning with the current trend towards pieces that combine function and design.