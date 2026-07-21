بعد سنوات من هيمنة الحقائب الصغيرة وحقائب الكتف الناعمة، تعود حقائب (البولينغ) إلى واجهة الموضة بقوة، لتصبح واحدة من أكثر الإكسسوارات حضوراً في إطلالات النجمات وعروض الأزياء، مؤكدة أن تصاميم الألفية الجديدة ما زالت تلهم أبرز اتجاهات الموسم.

تتميز حقيبة (البولينغ) بشكلها المستطيل وحوافها المستديرة ومقابضها القصيرة، وهي تفاصيل مُستوحاة من حقائب حمل كرات البولينغ، قبل أن تتحول إلى قطعة أيقونية في عالم الموضة خلال أوائل الألفينات.

واليوم تعود هذه الحقيبة بروح أكثر عصرية، مع خامات فاخرة وألوان هادئة تناسب الإطلالات اليومية والرسمية على حد سواء.

عودة حقائب البولينغ.. لماذا أصبحت القطعة الأكثر طلبًا في 2026؟

وساهمت دور أزياء عالمية مثل Miu Miu وPrada وLouis Vuitton وGucci في إعادة تقديم هذا التصميم ضمن مجموعاتها الأخيرة، بينما تبنته نجمات مثل بيلا حديد، هايلي بيبر وكيندال جينر، ما عزز حضوره على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وحوله إلى أحد أبرز الإكسسوارات المطلوبة لهذا العام.

ويرى خبراء الموضة أن نجاح حقيبة (البولينغ) يعود إلى توازنها بين الأناقة والعملية؛ فهي أكبر حجماً من الحقائب الصغيرة التي سادت في المواسم الماضية، لكنها لا تزال تحتفظ بمظهر أنيق ومنظم يناسب أسلوب الحياة اليومي، وهو ما يتماشى مع التوجه الحالي نحو قطع تجمع بين الوظيفة والتصميم.