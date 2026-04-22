Kate Moss has returned to highlight one of the most classic pieces associated with her style: the khaki jacket, in a look that reflects the spirit of the 90s for which she is famous. The appearance was simple and unpretentious, reaffirming her well-known signature of presenting practical fashion in an elegant and calm manner at the same time.

The look relied on coordinating the khaki jacket with basic everyday pieces like jeans and simple shoes, a style that reflects Kate Moss's fashion philosophy based on spontaneity and avoiding excess, making classic pieces the focus of the look instead of accessories or extra details.

This appearance revived the "utility style" trend that relies on practical clothing inspired by military aesthetics, but it is presented today in a softer and more fluid way, making it suitable for daily appearances without losing the element of elegance.

Kate Moss is known for her ability to transform simple pieces into impactful looks, and her style is based on blending comfort with personal identity rather than following fleeting trends. This has made her looks a recurring reference in the fashion world even today.