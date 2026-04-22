عادت كايت موس لتسلط الضوء على واحدة من أكثر القطع الكلاسيكية ارتباطاً بأسلوبها: الجاكيت الكاكي، ضمن إطلالة تعكس روح التسعينات التي اشتهرت بها. الظهور جاء بأسلوب بسيط وغير متكلف، يعيد التأكيد على بصمتها المعروفة في تقديم الأزياء العملية بشكل أنيق وهادئ في الوقت نفسه.

الإطلالة اعتمدت على تنسيق الجاكيت الكاكي مع قطع يومية أساسية مثل الجينز والأحذية البسيطة، وهو أسلوب يعكس فلسفة كايت موس في الموضة القائمة على العفوية وعدم المبالغة، لتصبح القطع الكلاسيكية هي محور اللوك بدل الإكسسوارات أو التفاصيل الزائدة.

هذا الظهور أعاد إحياء توجه «اليوتيليتي ستايل» الذي يعتمد على الملابس العملية المستوحاة من الطابع العسكري، لكنه يُقدَّم اليوم بطريقة أكثر نعومة وانسيابية، ما يجعله مناسباً للإطلالات اليومية دون فقدان عنصر الأناقة.

وتُعرف كايت موس أصلاً بقدرتها على تحويل القطع البسيطة إلى إطلالات مؤثرة، ويعتمد أسلوبها على المزج بين الراحة والهوية الشخصية بدل اتباع صيحات سريعة الزوال. هذا ما جعل إطلالاتها مرجعاً متكرراً في عالم الموضة حتى اليوم.