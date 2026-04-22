يشهد عالم الجمال في 2026 انتشاراً واسعاً لاتجاه جديد في تصفيف الشعر يُعرف باسم «Glass Hair» أو الشعر الزجاجي، وهو أسلوب يعتمد على الحصول على شعر شديد اللمعان والانسيابية لدرجة يبدو معها كأنه سطح زجاجي عاكس.

هذا اللوك يقوم أساساً على فكرة بسيطة لكنها دقيقة؛ شعر صحي+سطح ناعم جداً=انعكاس ضوئي قوي يعطي مظهراً لامعاً ومصقولاً. لذلك لم يعد الهدف مجرد فرد الشعر أو تلميعه بمنتجات ثقيلة، بل الوصول إلى خصلات مرتبة وناعمة تعكس الضوء بشكل طبيعي ومتوازن.

اللافت في هذا الاتجاه أنه امتداد مباشر لاهتمام الجمال الحديث بـ«البساطة المصقولة»، إذ أصبح التركيز على العناية بالشعر من الداخل مثل الترطيب، وتقوية البنية، وحماية الطبقة الخارجية للشعرة (الكيوتيكل)، بدل الاعتماد فقط على أدوات التصفيف أو الزيوت الثقيلة.

كما أن هذا الترند ارتبط بصعود موجة الجمال الكوري، إذ يُنظر للشعر الزجاجي كامتداد لفكرة «البشرة الزجاجية» القائمة على النعومة والإشراقة الصحية.

على منصات الموضة أيضاً، ظهر هذا الأسلوب بقوة في العروض العالمية، مع اعتماد الشعر المستقيم شديد اللمعان كخيار أساسي خلف الكواليس، ليعكس توجهاً عاماً نحو الإطلالات الدقيقة والمنظمة بدل العفوية الفوضوية.