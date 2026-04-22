يشهد عالم الجمال في 2026 تحولاً واضحاً من الفاونديشن الثقيل إلى اللوك الطبيعي بتغطية أخف، في انعكاس لتغير مفهوم الجمال نحو البساطة والواقعية. لم تعد البشرة المثالية تعني إخفاء كل العيوب، بل إبرازها بشكل متوازن يمنح الوجه مظهراً صحياً وحقيقياً.

تعتمد الصيحات الحالية على منتجات خفيفة مثل الـSkin Tint والتركيبات المرطبة، مع استخدام الكونسيلر بشكل موضعي بدل تغطية الوجه بالكامل. هذا الأسلوب يسمح بظهور نسيج البشرة الطبيعي ويمنح إطلالة أكثر نعومة.

كما ساهم تطور مستحضرات التجميل في دمج العناية بالبشرة مع المكياج، لتصبح المنتجات وسيلة تحسين تدريجي، لا مجرد إخفاء مؤقت. ورغم استمرار الفاونديشن الثقيل في بعض المناسبات، إلا أن الاستخدام اليومي بات يميل إلى الخفة.

في المجمل، يعكس هذا التحول توجهاً حديثاً يوازن بين الجمال والعناية، لتصبح البساطة هي العنصر الأبرز في إبراز الملامح.