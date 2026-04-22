يشهد عالم الجمال في 2026 تحولاً واضحاً من الفاونديشن الثقيل إلى اللوك الطبيعي بتغطية أخف، في انعكاس لتغير مفهوم الجمال نحو البساطة والواقعية. لم تعد البشرة المثالية تعني إخفاء كل العيوب، بل إبرازها بشكل متوازن يمنح الوجه مظهراً صحياً وحقيقياً.
تعتمد الصيحات الحالية على منتجات خفيفة مثل الـSkin Tint والتركيبات المرطبة، مع استخدام الكونسيلر بشكل موضعي بدل تغطية الوجه بالكامل. هذا الأسلوب يسمح بظهور نسيج البشرة الطبيعي ويمنح إطلالة أكثر نعومة.
كما ساهم تطور مستحضرات التجميل في دمج العناية بالبشرة مع المكياج، لتصبح المنتجات وسيلة تحسين تدريجي، لا مجرد إخفاء مؤقت. ورغم استمرار الفاونديشن الثقيل في بعض المناسبات، إلا أن الاستخدام اليومي بات يميل إلى الخفة.
في المجمل، يعكس هذا التحول توجهاً حديثاً يوازن بين الجمال والعناية، لتصبح البساطة هي العنصر الأبرز في إبراز الملامح.
The beauty world in 2026 is witnessing a clear shift from heavy foundation to a natural look with lighter coverage, reflecting a change in the concept of beauty towards simplicity and realism. Perfect skin no longer means hiding all imperfections, but rather highlighting them in a balanced way that gives the face a healthy and authentic appearance.
Current trends rely on lightweight products such as Skin Tints and hydrating formulas, using concealer in a targeted manner instead of covering the entire face. This approach allows the natural texture of the skin to show through and provides a softer look.
The evolution of cosmetics has also contributed to the integration of skincare with makeup, making products a means of gradual enhancement rather than just temporary concealment. While heavy foundation continues to be used for certain occasions, daily use has shifted towards lighter options.
Overall, this transformation reflects a modern trend that balances beauty and skincare, with simplicity becoming the most prominent element in highlighting features.