The color cerulean (sky blue) is one of the most prominent trends for the Spring/Summer 2026 season, due to its ability to achieve a visual balance between calmness and distinction. The success of incorporating this color into an outfit relies on the thoughtful selection of accompanying colors and fabrics that enhance its presence without exaggeration.

In daily looks, it is preferable to coordinate cerulean with neutral colors such as white, beige, and shades of ivory, as this highlights the purity of the color and gives the outfit an elegant yet simple character. It can also be adopted in essential pieces like shirts or blouses, paired with pants or skirts in calm colors to achieve a harmonious visual balance.

For bolder looks, cerulean can be paired with strong colors like red, yellow, or pink, provided that the color balance within the outfit is maintained and that there is no overuse of more than one prominent color, ensuring that the focus remains on the main piece without distraction.

Denim is a suitable option to accompany this color, especially when using darker shades of blue, creating a stylish color gradient that aligns with the modern character of the outfit. Accessories play a pivotal role in highlighting the beauty of the color, as warm metals like gold add a luxurious touch, while silver gives a more modern and cooler vibe.

In complete looks, it is advisable to avoid uniformity in color shades entirely, replacing it with different shades of blue or introducing complementary color elements through shoes or bags, which enhances the depth of the outfit and gives it a richer visual dimension.