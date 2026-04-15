البلاشر والإضاءة الوردية يتصدران صيحات الجمال هذا الموسم

The trend of blush and pink highlighting is at the forefront of beauty this season, with a clear shift towards accentuating facial features in a soft manner that reflects a natural glow and vitality of the skin. This trend relies on shades of pink that are applied in a more extended way than traditional methods, covering the cheeks and the tops of the cheekbones, and sometimes the bridge of the nose, giving the face a warm radiance that seems like a part of the skin itself.

Pink highlighting also stands out as a softer beauty option compared to golden or silver tones, as it adds a light shimmer and a delicate reflection that harmonizes with various skin tones without being excessive.

This trend comes as part of a broader beauty wave leaning towards thoughtful simplicity, where modern makeup focuses on highlighting and enhancing natural features with light color touches, blending femininity and softness in a balanced contemporary style.