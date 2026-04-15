تتصدّر صيحة البلاشر والإضاءة الوردية مشهد الجمال هذا الموسم، في توجه واضح نحو إبراز ملامح الوجه بأسلوب ناعم يعكس إشراقة طبيعية وحيوية البشرة. وتعتمد هذه الصيحة على درجات الوردي التي تُطبّق بطريقة أكثر امتدادًا من الأساليب التقليدية، لتشمل الخدود وأعلى عظام الوجنتين، وأحيانًا جسر الأنف، ما يمنح الوجه توهجًا دافئًا يبدو وكأنه جزء من البشرة نفسها.

البلاشر والإضاءة الوردية يتصدران صيحات الجمال هذا الموسم

كما تبرز الإضاءة الوردية كخيار جمالي أكثر نعومة مقارنة بالدرجات الذهبية أو الفضية، إذ تضيف لمعة خفيفة وانعكاسًا رقيقًا ينسجم مع مختلف ألوان البشرة دون مبالغة.

البلاشر والإضاءة الوردية يتصدران صيحات الجمال هذا الموسم

ويأتي هذا الاتجاه ضمن موجة جمالية أوسع تميل إلى البساطة المدروسة، حيث يركز المكياج الحديث على إبراز الملامح الطبيعية وتعزيزها بلمسات لونية خفيفة، تجمع بين الأنوثة والنعومة بأسلوب عصري متوازن.