البلاشر والإضاءة الوردية يتصدران صيحات الجمال هذا الموسم

تتصدّر صيحة البلاشر والإضاءة الوردية مشهد الجمال هذا الموسم، في توجه واضح نحو إبراز ملامح الوجه بأسلوب ناعم يعكس إشراقة طبيعية وحيوية البشرة. وتعتمد هذه الصيحة على درجات الوردي التي تُطبّق بطريقة أكثر امتدادًا من الأساليب التقليدية، لتشمل الخدود وأعلى عظام الوجنتين، وأحيانًا جسر الأنف، ما يمنح الوجه توهجًا دافئًا يبدو وكأنه جزء من البشرة نفسها.
كما تبرز الإضاءة الوردية كخيار جمالي أكثر نعومة مقارنة بالدرجات الذهبية أو الفضية، إذ تضيف لمعة خفيفة وانعكاسًا رقيقًا ينسجم مع مختلف ألوان البشرة دون مبالغة.
ويأتي هذا الاتجاه ضمن موجة جمالية أوسع تميل إلى البساطة المدروسة، حيث يركز المكياج الحديث على إبراز الملامح الطبيعية وتعزيزها بلمسات لونية خفيفة، تجمع بين الأنوثة والنعومة بأسلوب عصري متوازن.
The trend of blush and pink highlighting is at the forefront of beauty this season, with a clear shift towards accentuating facial features in a soft manner that reflects a natural glow and vitality of the skin. This trend relies on shades of pink that are applied in a more extended way than traditional methods, covering the cheeks and the tops of the cheekbones, and sometimes the bridge of the nose, giving the face a warm radiance that seems like a part of the skin itself.
Pink highlighting also stands out as a softer beauty option compared to golden or silver tones, as it adds a light shimmer and a delicate reflection that harmonizes with various skin tones without being excessive.
This trend comes as part of a broader beauty wave leaning towards thoughtful simplicity, where modern makeup focuses on highlighting and enhancing natural features with light color touches, blending femininity and softness in a balanced contemporary style.