شاركت النجمة ليلى علوي متابعيها عبر حساباتها الرسمية بمجموعة صور بإطلالة شبابية لافتة عكست حضورها المتجدد وأناقتها المعتادة. وظهرت ببنطلون جلدي أسود نسّقته مع بلوزة حمراء مرصعة بالترتر، في اختيار جريء جمع بين الطابع العصري واللمسة اللامعة التي أضفت حيوية على الإطلالة.
واعتمدت تسريحة شعر أشقر بأسلوب مموج (ويفي) منحها مظهراً ناعماً ومفعماً بالحركة، ليكمل تفاصيل الإطلالة بتناغم واضح. وتفاعل الجمهور بشكل واسع مع الصور، مشيدين بإطلالتها التي بدت فيها أصغر من عمرها، ومؤكدين أن حيويتها وحضورها اللافت ما زالا عنصرين أساسيين في جاذبيتها الفنية.
Star Leila Aloui shared with her followers on her official accounts a set of photos featuring a striking youthful look that reflected her renewed presence and usual elegance. She appeared in black leather pants paired with a red sequined blouse, in a bold choice that combined a modern style with a shiny touch that added vibrancy to the look.
She opted for a wavy blonde hairstyle that gave her a soft and dynamic appearance, harmoniously completing the details of the look. The audience reacted widely to the photos, praising her appearance, which made her look younger than her age, and confirming that her vitality and striking presence remain essential elements of her artistic charm.