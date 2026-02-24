شاركت النجمة ليلى علوي متابعيها عبر حساباتها الرسمية بمجموعة صور بإطلالة شبابية لافتة عكست حضورها المتجدد وأناقتها المعتادة. وظهرت ببنطلون جلدي أسود نسّقته مع بلوزة حمراء مرصعة بالترتر، في اختيار جريء جمع بين الطابع العصري واللمسة اللامعة التي أضفت حيوية على الإطلالة.

واعتمدت تسريحة شعر أشقر بأسلوب مموج (ويفي) منحها مظهراً ناعماً ومفعماً بالحركة، ليكمل تفاصيل الإطلالة بتناغم واضح. وتفاعل الجمهور بشكل واسع مع الصور، مشيدين بإطلالتها التي بدت فيها أصغر من عمرها، ومؤكدين أن حيويتها وحضورها اللافت ما زالا عنصرين أساسيين في جاذبيتها الفنية.