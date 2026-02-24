Star Leila Aloui shared with her followers on her official accounts a set of photos featuring a striking youthful look that reflected her renewed presence and usual elegance. She appeared in black leather pants paired with a red sequined blouse, in a bold choice that combined a modern style with a shiny touch that added vibrancy to the look.

She opted for a wavy blonde hairstyle that gave her a soft and dynamic appearance, harmoniously completing the details of the look. The audience reacted widely to the photos, praising her appearance, which made her look younger than her age, and confirming that her vitality and striking presence remain essential elements of her artistic charm.