يبرز لون البلاتيني المعدني كأحد أبرز توجهات الجمال المتوقعة لعام 2026، إذ يعكس هذا اللون فهماً جديداً للأشقر البارد بلمسة مستقبلية عالية اللمعان. يتميز هذا الستايل بنعومة لونية قريبة من الفضي مع انعكاس معدني واضح، ما يمنح الشعر مظهراً حاداً ونقياً يوحي بالتكنولوجيا والحداثة، بعيداً عن الدرجات الدافئة أو الكلاسيكية المعتادة.

البلاتيني المعدني لا يقتصر على كونه لون شعر، بل يمثل توجهاً جمالياً مستوحى من العالم الرقمي والتصاميم عالية التقنية، وهو ما يظهر في طريقة تصفيف الشعر بأسلوب أملس ومشدود يعزز من حدة اللون وانعكاسه. هذا التوجه يعكس تحوّل معايير الجمال نحو البساطة البصرية مع تأثير قوي، ويؤكد أن صيحات الجمال القادمة تميل إلى الجرأة الهادئة والهوية المستقبلية الواضحة، خصوصاً ضمن عالم الموضة.