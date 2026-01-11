أطلت الفنانة جمانة مراد بفستان لافت تميّز بطبعات النمر المتدرجة بدرجات لونية متنوعة، ما أضفى على الإطلالة طابعًا جريئًا وحضورًا قويًا.
التصميم جاء متناغمًا مع شخصية جمانة الواثقة، حيث جمع بين الفخامة والجرأة بأسلوب مدروس بعيدا عن المبالغة.
واكتملت الإطلالة باختيار القلفزات التي أضافت لمسة درامية أنيقة وعزّزت من قوة اللوك، لتظهر جمانة مراد بإطلالة تعكس ذوقها الرفيع وقدرتها على تبنّي الصيحات الجريئة بأسلوب راقٍ ومتوازن.
جمانة مراد تتألق بفستان بطبعات النمر
The artist Jumana Murad made an appearance in a striking dress featuring gradient leopard prints in various shades, which added a bold character and strong presence to her look.
The design was harmonious with Jumana's confident personality, combining elegance and boldness in a thoughtful manner, avoiding exaggeration.
The look was completed with the choice of gloves that added an elegant dramatic touch and enhanced the strength of the outfit, allowing Jumana Murad to showcase a style that reflects her refined taste and her ability to adopt bold trends in a classy and balanced way.