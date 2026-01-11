The artist Jumana Murad made an appearance in a striking dress featuring gradient leopard prints in various shades, which added a bold character and strong presence to her look.

The design was harmonious with Jumana's confident personality, combining elegance and boldness in a thoughtful manner, avoiding exaggeration.

The look was completed with the choice of gloves that added an elegant dramatic touch and enhanced the strength of the outfit, allowing Jumana Murad to showcase a style that reflects her refined taste and her ability to adopt bold trends in a classy and balanced way.