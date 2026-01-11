أطلت الفنانة جمانة مراد بفستان لافت تميّز بطبعات النمر المتدرجة بدرجات لونية متنوعة، ما أضفى على الإطلالة طابعًا جريئًا وحضورًا قويًا.
التصميم جاء متناغمًا مع شخصية جمانة الواثقة، حيث جمع بين الفخامة والجرأة بأسلوب مدروس بعيدا عن المبالغة.
واكتملت الإطلالة باختيار القلفزات التي أضافت لمسة درامية أنيقة وعزّزت من قوة اللوك، لتظهر جمانة مراد بإطلالة تعكس ذوقها الرفيع وقدرتها على تبنّي الصيحات الجريئة بأسلوب راقٍ ومتوازن.