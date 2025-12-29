لفتت النجمة الأمريكية سينثيا إيريفو الأنظار بظهورها الأخير وهي تحمل واحدة من أضخم حقائب Hermès Birkin التي شوهدت حتى الآن، في مشهد أثار تفاعلاً واسعاً على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي ووسائل الإعلام العالمية. الحقيبة، التي جاءت بحجم استثنائي ونادر، بدت أكبر بكثير من المقاسات المتعارف عليها، ما جعلها محط حديث عشاق الموضة والقطع الفاخرة.

وبحسب ما تداوله موقع Entertainment Tonight، تُقدّر قيمة هذه الحقيبة النادرة بما يراوح بين 13 ألف و25 ألف دولار أمريكي، نظراً لحجمها غير المعتاد وندرتها في سوق الأزياء الفاخرة. ولم يقتصر الاهتمام على سعر الحقيبة فقط، بل امتد إلى طرافتها واستخدامها العملي، إذ علّقت إيريفو بروح مرحة على محتوياتها، مؤكدة أنها تحمل فيها كل ما قد يحتاجه أي شخص، من العطر والعلك، إلى الشاحن والوجبات الخفيفة.

وأكدت سينثيا إيريفو خلال ظهورها في أحد البرامج أن فلسفتها في اختيار هذه الحقيبة تقوم على فكرة الاستعداد الدائم، معتبرة أن امتلاك حقيبة كبيرة يجعلها الشخص الأكثر جاهزية في أي مجموعة، وهو ما يبرر من وجهة نظرها حجم الحقيبة اللافت.