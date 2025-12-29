The American star Cynthia Erivo caught attention with her recent appearance carrying one of the largest Hermès Birkin bags ever seen, in a scene that sparked widespread reactions on social media and global media outlets. The bag, which came in an exceptional and rare size, appeared much larger than the standard dimensions, making it a topic of conversation among fashion enthusiasts and luxury item collectors.

According to what was reported by Entertainment Tonight, the value of this rare bag is estimated to range between $13,000 and $25,000, due to its unusual size and rarity in the luxury fashion market. The interest was not limited to the price of the bag alone, but extended to its uniqueness and practical use, as Erivo humorously commented on its contents, confirming that she carries everything anyone might need, from perfume and gum to chargers and snacks.

Cynthia Erivo confirmed during her appearance on a show that her philosophy in choosing this bag is based on the idea of constant readiness, considering that owning a large bag makes her the most prepared person in any group, which justifies, in her view, the striking size of the bag.