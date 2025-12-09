ديتوكس فروة الرأس أصبح من الإجراءات الشائعة للعناية بالشعر، ويهدف لتنقية البشرة من الشوائب والزيوت الزائدة وتحفيز الدورة الدموية مما يعزز نمو الشعر وصحته.

يساعد هذا الإجراء على إزالة تراكم المنتجات الكيميائية والغبار والأوساخ كما يقلل من قشرة الرأس ويعزز من قدرة فروة الرأس على امتصاص الزيوت الطبيعية والمستحضرات المغذية بانتظام.

يساهم ديتوكس فروة الرأس في تقوية بصيلات الشعر وتحسين لمعانه ونعومته ويعطي إحساساً بالانتعاش والنظافة، ويعتبر جزءاً مهماً من روتين العناية بالشعر الصحي.