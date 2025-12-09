ديتوكس فروة الرأس أصبح من الإجراءات الشائعة للعناية بالشعر، ويهدف لتنقية البشرة من الشوائب والزيوت الزائدة وتحفيز الدورة الدموية مما يعزز نمو الشعر وصحته.
يساعد هذا الإجراء على إزالة تراكم المنتجات الكيميائية والغبار والأوساخ كما يقلل من قشرة الرأس ويعزز من قدرة فروة الرأس على امتصاص الزيوت الطبيعية والمستحضرات المغذية بانتظام.
يساهم ديتوكس فروة الرأس في تقوية بصيلات الشعر وتحسين لمعانه ونعومته ويعطي إحساساً بالانتعاش والنظافة، ويعتبر جزءاً مهماً من روتين العناية بالشعر الصحي.
Scalp detox has become a common procedure for hair care, aiming to purify the skin from impurities and excess oils while stimulating blood circulation, which enhances hair growth and health.
This procedure helps remove the buildup of chemical products, dust, and dirt, as well as reducing dandruff and enhancing the scalp's ability to absorb natural oils and nourishing products regularly.
Scalp detox contributes to strengthening hair follicles, improving shine and softness, and provides a feeling of freshness and cleanliness, making it an important part of a healthy hair care routine.