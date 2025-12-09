Scalp detox has become a common procedure for hair care, aiming to purify the skin from impurities and excess oils while stimulating blood circulation, which enhances hair growth and health.

This procedure helps remove the buildup of chemical products, dust, and dirt, as well as reducing dandruff and enhancing the scalp's ability to absorb natural oils and nourishing products regularly.

Scalp detox contributes to strengthening hair follicles, improving shine and softness, and provides a feeling of freshness and cleanliness, making it an important part of a healthy hair care routine.