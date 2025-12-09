شهدت الأسابيع الأخيرة بروز اتجاه لافت في عالم الإكسسوارات، تحديدًا في تصاميم النظارات، حيث اتجهت دور الأزياء العالمية إلى اعتماد إطارات ذات بنية معمارية واضحة.

هذا الأسلوب يتميّز بخطوط حادة وجريئة، تجمع بين المعادن اللامعة والمواد البلاستيكية الثقيلة، ما يمنح النظارات حضورًا قويًا يتجاوز دورها الوظيفي إلى عنصر بصري أساسي في الإطلالة.

وتعكس هذه العودة الهيكلية تأثر الموضة بروح التسعينيات، لكن بلمسة أكثر فخامة وحداثة، ليظهر التصميم كقطعة نحتية دقيقة تضيف صلابة وأناقة في آن واحد