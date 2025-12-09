شهدت الأسابيع الأخيرة بروز اتجاه لافت في عالم الإكسسوارات، تحديدًا في تصاميم النظارات، حيث اتجهت دور الأزياء العالمية إلى اعتماد إطارات ذات بنية معمارية واضحة.
هذا الأسلوب يتميّز بخطوط حادة وجريئة، تجمع بين المعادن اللامعة والمواد البلاستيكية الثقيلة، ما يمنح النظارات حضورًا قويًا يتجاوز دورها الوظيفي إلى عنصر بصري أساسي في الإطلالة.
وتعكس هذه العودة الهيكلية تأثر الموضة بروح التسعينيات، لكن بلمسة أكثر فخامة وحداثة، ليظهر التصميم كقطعة نحتية دقيقة تضيف صلابة وأناقة في آن واحد
In recent weeks, a striking trend has emerged in the world of accessories, specifically in eyewear designs, as global fashion houses have begun to adopt frames with a clear architectural structure.
This style is characterized by sharp and bold lines, combining shiny metals with heavy plastics, which gives the glasses a strong presence that transcends their functional role to become a fundamental visual element in the look.
This structural revival reflects the influence of 90s fashion, but with a more luxurious and modern touch, making the design appear as a delicate sculptural piece that adds both solidity and elegance at the same time.