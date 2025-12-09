In recent weeks, a striking trend has emerged in the world of accessories, specifically in eyewear designs, as global fashion houses have begun to adopt frames with a clear architectural structure.

This style is characterized by sharp and bold lines, combining shiny metals with heavy plastics, which gives the glasses a strong presence that transcends their functional role to become a fundamental visual element in the look.

This structural revival reflects the influence of 90s fashion, but with a more luxurious and modern touch, making the design appear as a delicate sculptural piece that adds both solidity and elegance at the same time.