أكدت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك خضوع جميع السجلات التجارية والرخص لجباية الزكاة، بما فيها رخصة «موثوق»، وذلك عند إتمام السنة المالية 12 شهراً من تاريخ بدء ممارسة النشاط.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن تحديد تاريخ بدء ممارسة النشاط يتم وفق عدد من المؤشرات، من بينها تاريخ إصدار السجل التجاري أو الترخيص، أو تاريخ إيداع المالك في الحساب البنكي.


وبيّنت أنه في حال كان لدى المستفيد رخصة «موثوق» ويمتلك رقماً مميزاً، فعليه تحديث بيانات حسابه عبر البوابة الإلكترونية للهيئة، وإضافة الوثيقة باعتبارها «رخصة نشاط»، أما في حال عدم امتلاكه رقماً مميزاً، فيمكنه التسجيل كمستخدم جديد واختيار خانة «لا أملك رقماً مميزاً».


وشددت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك على أن جميع السجلات والرخص تظل خاضعة لجباية الزكاة إلى حين شطب السجل التجاري أو نقل ملكيته أو انتهاء صلاحيته.


وكان عدد من الحاصلين على رخصة «موثوق» قد تلقوا رسائل إلكترونية من الهيئة، تفيد بتسجيلهم لدى هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، ومنحهم رقماً مرجعياً ورقماً مميزاً، إلى جانب كلمة مرور مؤقتة تتيح لهم الدخول إلى حساباتهم الإلكترونية.