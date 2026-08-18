The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority confirmed that all commercial records and licenses are subject to Zakat collection, including the "Muwthuq" license, upon completing the financial year of 12 months from the date of starting the activity.



The authority clarified that the date of starting the activity is determined based on several indicators, including the date of issuance of the commercial record or license, or the date of the owner's deposit in the bank account.



It indicated that if the beneficiary has a "Muwthuq" license and possesses a unique number, they must update their account information through the authority's electronic portal and add the document as a "business license." However, if they do not have a unique number, they can register as a new user and select the option "I do not have a unique number."



The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority emphasized that all records and licenses remain subject to Zakat collection until the commercial record is canceled, ownership is transferred, or it expires.



Several holders of the "Muwthuq" license have received emails from the authority informing them of their registration with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, granting them a reference number and a unique number, along with a temporary password that allows them to access their electronic accounts.