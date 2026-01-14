وزير الصناعة يفتتح النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي

افتتح وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندرالخريف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أعمال النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، الذي يُعقد في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات بالرياض، بحضور أكثر من 20 ألف مشارك، ونحو 400 متحدث من الوزراء والخبراء وقيادات كبرى شركات التعدين العالمية، والمنظمات الدولية، والجهات الأكاديمية، ومؤسسات التمويل.
وفي كلمته خلال افتتاح المؤتمر، أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية اهتمام وحرص القيادة الرشيدة، على أن يواصل المؤتمر دوره المحوري، مشيرًا إلى أن المؤتمر تطور من مجرد منصة للحوار؛ ليصبح منصة عالمية لصنع القرارات، تؤثر في السياسات وتحشد الاستثمارات، وهو ما يجسده شعار المؤتمر لهذا العام: «المعادن.. مواجهة التحديات لعصر تنمية جديد».
وقال: «إن النسخة الخامسة تمثل محطة نوعية في مسار المؤتمر، الذي أصبح منصة محورية لتشكيل القرارات وبناء الشراكات عبر كامل سلسلة القيمة المعدنية، انطلاقًا من أن التحولات الكبرى التي يشهدها العالم، بما في ذلك تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي والتحول في الطاقة، لا يمكن أن تتحقق دون تأمين المعادن وسلاسل الإمداد المرتبطة بها على نحو مسؤول ومستدام».
وأشار وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إلى نتائج الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي الخامس الذي انعقد ضمن أعمال المؤتمر بمشاركة أكثر من 100 دولة، و59 منظمة دولية، وما شهده من تقدم ملموس تمثَّل في دفع مسارات مراكز التميز، وتعزيز معايير التعدين المسؤول، والمواءمة مع إستراتيجية المعادن الجديدة لمجموعة البنك الدولي؛ بما يدعم الانتقال من مرحلة الحوار إلى مرحلة التنفيذ القابل للقياس.
وأكد أن المملكة تواصل القيام بدورها في تعزيز مرونة الإمدادات العالمية للمعادن، اتساقًا مع رؤية المملكة 2030، عبر قطاع تعدين مزدهر ومستدام وجاذب للاستثمارات وداعم لتنويع الاقتصاد وتوليد الوظائف، لافتًا إلى أن المملكة خصصت عبر جولات المنافسات على رخص الاستكشاف والتعدين أكثر من (33) ألف كيلومتر مربع لشركات محلية ودولية، وأن الجولة التاسعة وحدها شهدت ترسية (172) موقعًا تعدينيًا على (24) شركة، في أكبر جولة ترخيص حتى الآن.

وأشار وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إلى اكتمال أعمال المسح الجيوفيزيائي والجيوكيميائي للدرع العربي بنسبة (100%)، وإلى نمو الإنفاق على الاستكشاف بأكثر من خمسة أضعاف منذ 2020، من مليون ريال إلى (1.052) مليار ريال في 2024، مؤكدًا في هذا الصدد، التزام المملكة بتسريع استثمار إمكاناتها المعدنية المقدّرة بنحو (9.4) تريليون ريال، عبر طرح فرص استكشاف تنافسية خلال عامي 2026 و2027.
وأعلن وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إطلاق مبادرة تمكين البنية التحتية التعدينية بالشراكة مع الهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية «مدن»، على أن يتضمن مشروعها الأول إنشاء خط مياه معالجة بطول (75) كيلومترًا لدعم التنمية في منطقة جبل صايد وتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع المعدنية.

ويتزامن إطلاق أعمال النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي مع الإعلان عن صندوقين خاصين جديدين صُمّما لدعم الفرص عبر سلسلة القيمة المعدنية في المملكة، بما يعكس ثقة المستثمرين ووضوح نضج قطاع التعدين، حيث تشمل هذه المبادرات عقد شراكات إستراتيجية لدعم مشاريع التعدين والمشاريع المتوسطة ضمن سلسلة القيمة، إلى جانب إطلاق صندوق استثماري جديد لدعم الفرص المعدنية والصناعية.
وفي المسار البحثي تُبرم جهات وطنية معنية بالبحث والتطوير اتفاقيات إستراتيجية مع جهات دولية؛ لتعزيز الابتكار في مجالات الاستكشاف والمعالجة والرقمنة، بما يدعم رفع كفاءة قطاع التعدين، وتسريع تبني الحلول المتقدمة.

ويتضمن برنامج المؤتمر سلسلة واسعة من الفعاليات، تشمل «رحلة الاستثمار التعديني» و«بوابة التمويل».