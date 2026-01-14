وزير الصناعة يفتتح النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي

افتتح وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندرالخريف، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أعمال النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي، الذي يُعقد في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي للمؤتمرات بالرياض، بحضور أكثر من 20 ألف مشارك، ونحو 400 متحدث من الوزراء والخبراء وقيادات كبرى شركات التعدين العالمية، والمنظمات الدولية، والجهات الأكاديمية، ومؤسسات التمويل. وفي كلمته خلال افتتاح المؤتمر، أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية اهتمام وحرص القيادة الرشيدة، على أن يواصل المؤتمر دوره المحوري، مشيرًا إلى أن المؤتمر تطور من مجرد منصة للحوار؛ ليصبح منصة عالمية لصنع القرارات، تؤثر في السياسات وتحشد الاستثمارات، وهو ما يجسده شعار المؤتمر لهذا العام: «المعادن.. مواجهة التحديات لعصر تنمية جديد».
وقال: «إن النسخة الخامسة تمثل محطة نوعية في مسار المؤتمر، الذي أصبح منصة محورية لتشكيل القرارات وبناء الشراكات عبر كامل سلسلة القيمة المعدنية، انطلاقًا من أن التحولات الكبرى التي يشهدها العالم، بما في ذلك تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي والتحول في الطاقة، لا يمكن أن تتحقق دون تأمين المعادن وسلاسل الإمداد المرتبطة بها على نحو مسؤول ومستدام». وأشار وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إلى نتائج الاجتماع الوزاري الدولي الخامس الذي انعقد ضمن أعمال المؤتمر بمشاركة أكثر من 100 دولة، و59 منظمة دولية، وما شهده من تقدم ملموس تمثَّل في دفع مسارات مراكز التميز، وتعزيز معايير التعدين المسؤول، والمواءمة مع إستراتيجية المعادن الجديدة لمجموعة البنك الدولي؛ بما يدعم الانتقال من مرحلة الحوار إلى مرحلة التنفيذ القابل للقياس.
وأكد أن المملكة تواصل القيام بدورها في تعزيز مرونة الإمدادات العالمية للمعادن، اتساقًا مع رؤية المملكة 2030، عبر قطاع تعدين مزدهر ومستدام وجاذب للاستثمارات وداعم لتنويع الاقتصاد وتوليد الوظائف، لافتًا إلى أن المملكة خصصت عبر جولات المنافسات على رخص الاستكشاف والتعدين أكثر من (33) ألف كيلومتر مربع لشركات محلية ودولية، وأن الجولة التاسعة وحدها شهدت ترسية (172) موقعًا تعدينيًا على (24) شركة، في أكبر جولة ترخيص حتى الآن.
وأشار وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إلى اكتمال أعمال المسح الجيوفيزيائي والجيوكيميائي للدرع العربي بنسبة (100%)، وإلى نمو الإنفاق على الاستكشاف بأكثر من خمسة أضعاف منذ 2020، من مليون ريال إلى (1.052) مليار ريال في 2024، مؤكدًا في هذا الصدد، التزام المملكة بتسريع استثمار إمكاناتها المعدنية المقدّرة بنحو (9.4) تريليون ريال، عبر طرح فرص استكشاف تنافسية خلال عامي 2026 و2027.
وأعلن وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية إطلاق مبادرة تمكين البنية التحتية التعدينية بالشراكة مع الهيئة السعودية للمدن الصناعية ومناطق التقنية «مدن»، على أن يتضمن مشروعها الأول إنشاء خط مياه معالجة بطول (75) كيلومترًا لدعم التنمية في منطقة جبل صايد وتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع المعدنية.
ويتزامن إطلاق أعمال النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي مع الإعلان عن صندوقين خاصين جديدين صُمّما لدعم الفرص عبر سلسلة القيمة المعدنية في المملكة، بما يعكس ثقة المستثمرين ووضوح نضج قطاع التعدين، حيث تشمل هذه المبادرات عقد شراكات إستراتيجية لدعم مشاريع التعدين والمشاريع المتوسطة ضمن سلسلة القيمة، إلى جانب إطلاق صندوق استثماري جديد لدعم الفرص المعدنية والصناعية.
وفي المسار البحثي تُبرم جهات وطنية معنية بالبحث والتطوير اتفاقيات إستراتيجية مع جهات دولية؛ لتعزيز الابتكار في مجالات الاستكشاف والمعالجة والرقمنة، بما يدعم رفع كفاءة قطاع التعدين، وتسريع تبني الحلول المتقدمة.
ويتضمن برنامج المؤتمر سلسلة واسعة من الفعاليات، تشمل «رحلة الاستثمار التعديني» و«بوابة التمويل».
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, today (Wednesday), inaugurated the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference, which is held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, with the attendance of more than 20,000 participants and nearly 400 speakers from ministers, experts, and leaders of major global mining companies, international organizations, academic institutions, and funding entities. In his speech during the opening of the conference, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources emphasized the leadership's interest and commitment to ensuring that the conference continues its pivotal role, noting that the conference has evolved from merely a platform for dialogue to a global platform for decision-making that influences policies and mobilizes investments, as reflected in this year's conference slogan: "Minerals... Facing Challenges for a New Development Era."
He stated: "The fifth edition represents a qualitative milestone in the conference's trajectory, which has become a central platform for shaping decisions and building partnerships across the entire mineral value chain, starting from the understanding that the major transformations the world is witnessing, including applications of artificial intelligence and energy transition, cannot be achieved without securing minerals and the associated supply chains in a responsible and sustainable manner." The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources pointed to the results of the fifth international ministerial meeting held as part of the conference, with the participation of more than 100 countries and 59 international organizations, which witnessed tangible progress represented in advancing the pathways of centers of excellence, enhancing responsible mining standards, and aligning with the new minerals strategy of the World Bank Group; thus supporting the transition from a dialogue phase to a measurable implementation phase.
He affirmed that the Kingdom continues to play its role in enhancing the resilience of global mineral supplies, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, through a thriving, sustainable mining sector that attracts investments and supports economic diversification and job creation, noting that the Kingdom has allocated more than (33) thousand square kilometers for local and international companies through competitive bidding rounds for exploration and mining licenses, and that the ninth round alone saw the awarding of (172) mining sites to (24) companies, in the largest licensing round to date.
The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources noted the completion of geophysical and geochemical surveys of the Arabian Shield at a rate of (100%), and the growth of exploration spending by more than five times since 2020, from one million riyals to (1.052) billion riyals in 2024, emphasizing in this regard the Kingdom's commitment to accelerating the investment of its estimated mineral potential of about (9.4) trillion riyals, by offering competitive exploration opportunities during the years 2026 and 2027.
He announced the launch of an initiative to empower mining infrastructure in partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON," which will include its first project to establish a treated water line extending (75) kilometers to support development in the Jabal Sayid area and accelerate the implementation of mining projects.
The launch of the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference coincides with the announcement of two new special funds designed to support opportunities across the mineral value chain in the Kingdom, reflecting investor confidence and the clear maturity of the mining sector. These initiatives include forming strategic partnerships to support mining projects and medium-sized projects within the value chain, in addition to launching a new investment fund to support mineral and industrial opportunities.
In the research pathway, national entities concerned with research and development are signing strategic agreements with international entities to enhance innovation in exploration, processing, and digitization, which supports improving the efficiency of the mining sector and accelerating the adoption of advanced solutions.
The conference program includes a wide range of activities, including the "Mining Investment Journey" and the "Financing Gateway."