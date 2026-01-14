وزير الصناعة يفتتح النسخة الخامسة من مؤتمر التعدين الدولي

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, today (Wednesday), inaugurated the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference, which is held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh, with the attendance of more than 20,000 participants and nearly 400 speakers from ministers, experts, and leaders of major global mining companies, international organizations, academic institutions, and funding entities.

In his speech during the opening of the conference, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources emphasized the leadership's interest and commitment to ensuring that the conference continues its pivotal role, noting that the conference has evolved from merely a platform for dialogue to a global platform for decision-making that influences policies and mobilizes investments, as reflected in this year's conference slogan: "Minerals... Facing Challenges for a New Development Era."



He stated: "The fifth edition represents a qualitative milestone in the conference's trajectory, which has become a central platform for shaping decisions and building partnerships across the entire mineral value chain, starting from the understanding that the major transformations the world is witnessing, including applications of artificial intelligence and energy transition, cannot be achieved without securing minerals and the associated supply chains in a responsible and sustainable manner."

The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources pointed to the results of the fifth international ministerial meeting held as part of the conference, with the participation of more than 100 countries and 59 international organizations, which witnessed tangible progress represented in advancing the pathways of centers of excellence, enhancing responsible mining standards, and aligning with the new minerals strategy of the World Bank Group; thus supporting the transition from a dialogue phase to a measurable implementation phase.



He affirmed that the Kingdom continues to play its role in enhancing the resilience of global mineral supplies, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, through a thriving, sustainable mining sector that attracts investments and supports economic diversification and job creation, noting that the Kingdom has allocated more than (33) thousand square kilometers for local and international companies through competitive bidding rounds for exploration and mining licenses, and that the ninth round alone saw the awarding of (172) mining sites to (24) companies, in the largest licensing round to date.



The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources noted the completion of geophysical and geochemical surveys of the Arabian Shield at a rate of (100%), and the growth of exploration spending by more than five times since 2020, from one million riyals to (1.052) billion riyals in 2024, emphasizing in this regard the Kingdom's commitment to accelerating the investment of its estimated mineral potential of about (9.4) trillion riyals, by offering competitive exploration opportunities during the years 2026 and 2027.



He announced the launch of an initiative to empower mining infrastructure in partnership with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON," which will include its first project to establish a treated water line extending (75) kilometers to support development in the Jabal Sayid area and accelerate the implementation of mining projects.



The launch of the fifth edition of the International Mining Conference coincides with the announcement of two new special funds designed to support opportunities across the mineral value chain in the Kingdom, reflecting investor confidence and the clear maturity of the mining sector. These initiatives include forming strategic partnerships to support mining projects and medium-sized projects within the value chain, in addition to launching a new investment fund to support mineral and industrial opportunities.



In the research pathway, national entities concerned with research and development are signing strategic agreements with international entities to enhance innovation in exploration, processing, and digitization, which supports improving the efficiency of the mining sector and accelerating the adoption of advanced solutions.

The conference program includes a wide range of activities, including the "Mining Investment Journey" and the "Financing Gateway."