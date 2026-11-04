تجاوز مؤشر سوق الأسهم السعودية «تاسي» حاجز 10 آلاف نقطة بنهاية تعاملات اليوم (الأربعاء)، مرتفعاً بنسبة 1.7%، بما يعادل 163 نقطة، ليغلق عند 10,039 نقطة، مسجلاً أعلى إغلاق منذ أسبوعين، وسط مكاسب سوقية للشركات والصناديق االمدرجة في المؤشر الرئيسي تجاوزت 71.46 مليار ريال، رفعت قيمتها السوقية إلى أكثر من 9.22 تريليون ريال، بنمو نسبته 0.78%.


وشهدت الجلسة تداولات بلغت قيمتها نحو 4.5 مليار ريال، وسط ارتفاع أسهم 253 شركة، مقابل تراجع 28 شركة، فيما سجل المؤشر أعلى مستوى عند 10,046 نقطة، وأدنى مستوى عند 9,865 نقطة.


ودعمت أسهم الشركات القيادية مكاسب السوق، إذ ارتفع سهم مصرف الراجحي بنسبة 2.24%، والبنك الأهلي السعودي بنسبة 2.74%، فيما صعد سهم أرامكو السعودية بنسبة 0.31%، وسابك بنسبة 0.38%.


وتصدرت أسهم «ملاذ للتأمين» و«الغاز القابضة» و«الآمار» و«نسيج» و«سي جي إس» قائمة الشركات الأكثر ارتفاعاً، بمكاسب تراوحت بين 9.84% و10%، فيما سجلت أسهم «الخريف» و«رتال» و«أفالون فارما» و«طيران ناس» ارتفاعات تراوحت بين 3% و4%.


وفي المقابل، تراجع سهم «أسمنت ينبع» بنسبة 3.87%، عقب إعلان الشركة تسجيل خسائر خلال الربع الثالث من العام الحالي، خلافاً لمتوسط توقعات المحللين التي رجحت تحقيق أرباح صافية تتجاوز 25 مليون ريال.


وشهدت عدة شركات نشاطاً ملحوظاً في أحجام التداول مقارنة بمتوسط الأشهر الثلاثة الماضية، أبرزها «رتال» التي قفزت تداولاتها بنسبة 417.53%، و«أسمنت ينبع» بنسبة 335.86%، و«أملاك» بنسبة 316.99%.