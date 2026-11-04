The Saudi Stock Market Index "TASI" surpassed the 10,000-point mark by the end of today's (Wednesday) trading session, rising by 1.7%, equivalent to 163 points, to close at 10,039 points, marking the highest close in two weeks, amid market gains for companies and funds listed in the main index exceeding 71.46 billion riyals, raising their market value to over 9.22 trillion riyals, with a growth rate of 0.78%.



The session witnessed trading values of around 4.5 billion riyals, with 253 companies' stocks rising, compared to 28 companies' stocks declining, while the index recorded a high of 10,046 points and a low of 9,865 points.



Leading company stocks supported market gains, with Al Rajhi Bank's stock rising by 2.24%, the National Commercial Bank's stock by 2.74%, while Saudi Aramco's stock increased by 0.31%, and SABIC's by 0.38%.



The stocks of "Malath Insurance," "Gas Holding," "Alamar," "Naseej," and "CGS" topped the list of the most rising companies, with gains ranging between 9.84% and 10%, while the stocks of "Al-Khorayef," "Retal," "Avalon Pharma," and "Flynas" recorded increases ranging between 3% and 4%.



In contrast, the stock of "Yanbu Cement" declined by 3.87% after the company announced losses during the third quarter of the current year, contrary to analysts' average expectations, which anticipated net profits exceeding 25 million riyals.



Several companies saw notable activity in trading volumes compared to the average of the past three months, most notably "Retal," which saw its trading jump by 417.53%, "Yanbu Cement" by 335.86%, and "Amlak" by 316.99%.