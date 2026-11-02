أكد عبدالملك بن عبدالله العثيم، نائب رئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة عبدالله العثيم للاستثمار، أن إطلاق «ذا أوو ريزيدنس» في الدمام يمثل أولى خطوات «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» لترجمة رؤيتها في تطوير وجهات ومجتمعات متكاملة تُثري الحياة اليومية، موضحاً أن المشروع يجسد توجه الشركة نحو تطوير تجارب سكنية تتجاوز مفهوم الوحدة السكنية إلى بيئة متكاملة تجمع السكن والعمل والترفيه والخدمات في تجربة واحدة.
وأوضح أن رؤية «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» تنطلق من فهم الإنسان وأسلوب حياته، وتصميم بيئات تتناسب مع حاجات السكان وأنماط حياتهم، مؤكداً أن التطوير العقاري الحقيقي لا يقتصر على تطوير وحدات سكنية تقليدية، وإنما يبدأ من فهم ما يحتاجه الإنسان في حياته اليومية وترجمة ذلك إلى مجتمع متكامل الخدمات.
وأشار إلى أن اختيار الدمام لانطلاق أول مشاريع «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» يعكس نهج الشركة في دراسة كل سوق على حدة، وعدم اتباع نموذج واحد يتم تكراره في مختلف المدن، موضحاً أن لكل مدينة طبيعتها الاقتصادية والاجتماعية وأنماط حياتها، وهو ما ينعكس على تحديد مكونات المشروع وأحجام الوحدات ونوعية الخدمات والشركاء.
وأوضح أن «ذا أوو ريزيدنس» راعى طبيعة المنطقة الشرقية والطلب المتنامي على السكن العائلي عالي الجودة بالقرب من محاور العمل الرئيسية، وهو ما انعكس في اختيار موقع المشروع على طريق الملك فهد، داخل «العثيم بارك» في الدمام.
وأكد العثيم أن قيمة المشروع العقاري بالنسبة للعميل لا تتحدد بالوحدة السكنية وحدها، وإنما تمتد إلى جودة الوحدة وتصميمها، وما يحيط بها من خدمات ومرافق ومساحات مفتوحة وسهولة في الوصول، مشيراً إلى أن «ذا أوو ريزيدنس» يجسد هذا التوجه من خلال موقعه داخل «العثيم بارك»، حيث يجد السكان على بُعد خطوات مركز التسوق والفندق والنادي الرياضي والمكاتب والمساحات المفتوحة، إلى جانب مداخل مخصصة للسكان تحافظ على خصوصيتهم.
وأضاف أن مفهوم الوجهة المتكاملة يهدف إلى تمكين الساكن من تلبية حاجات يومه دون الحاجة إلى قطع مسافات طويلة، من خلال توفير التسوق والمطاعم والرياضة والعمل واستقبال الضيوف ضمن محيط واحد مترابط، بما يتيح وقتاً أقل في التنقل ووقتاً أكبر مع الأسرة، مع الحفاظ في الوقت نفسه على الهدوء والخصوصية من خلال فصل حركة السكان عن حركة الزوار داخل الوجهة.
وأوضح أن هذا التكامل يبدأ منذ المراحل الأولى لتطوير المشروع، حيث يتم التخطيط للخدمات والمرافق ضمن المخطط العام، بدلاً من إضافتها بعد تسليم الوحدات، مستفيدين من منظومة أعمال العثيم القائمة في قطاعات التجزئة والترفيه والضيافة، إلى جانب شبكة الشركاء. وأضاف أن الشركة تتولى تشغيل جزء من هذه الخدمات بما يضمن جودتها واستمراريتها.
وأشار إلى أن كل مشروع لدى «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» يبدأ بدراسة معمقة للسوق، تضاف إليها الخبرة المتراكمة من التعامل اليومي مع ملايين الزوار في وجهات العثيم، موضحاً أن هذه الخبرة تساعد الشركة على فهم ما يبحث عنه الناس وكيف تتغير حاجاتهم، وهو ما ينعكس على تفاصيل المشاريع وتصميمها والخدمات المحيطة بها.
ولفت إلى أن هذا الفهم يظهر في تنوع الوحدات من الاستوديو إلى الوحدات العائلية الأكبر بما يناسب مراحل الحياة المختلفة، إلى جانب توزيع المساحات داخل الوحدة واختيار الخدمات المحيطة بها، مؤكداً أن الهدف هو تطوير مشاريع تلبي حاجات السكان اليوم، وتظل مناسبة لما تحتاجه الأسرة في المستقبل.
وأكد أن خبرة العثيم في قطاعات التجزئة والترفيه والضيافة والسينما تمثل إحدى أهم نقاط قوة «العثيم للتطوير العقاري»، موضحاً أن التعامل المباشر مع ملايين الزوار والعملاء على مدى عقود أتاح للشركة فهم ما يجذب الناس إلى المكان وما يجعلهم يعودون إليه، وهو ما تنقله إلى مشاريعها السكنية من خلال تصميم الوجهة وتشغيلها بما يبقيها نابضة بالحياة بعد التسليم.
وأوضح أن عبارة «نُثري تفاصيل الحياة اليومية» تمثل معيار عمل لـ«العثيم للتطوير العقاري» قبل أن تكون شعاراً، مشيراً إلى أن الشركة تطبق هذا التوجه في القرارات الصغيرة قبل الكبيرة، بدءاً من المداخل المخصصة للسكان والمواقف المرتبطة مباشرة بالمصاعد، وصولاً إلى ممرات المشاة المخصصة والمرافق التي يمكن للسكان الوصول إليها دون الحاجة إلى مغادرة محيط المشروع.
وأشار إلى أن «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» تستهدف إطلاق عشرة مشاريع خلال العامين القادمين في عدد من مدن المملكة، باستثمارات تتجاوز 16 مليار ريال، وتضم 8,000 وحدة سكنية، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في رفع نسبة تملك المساكن وتحسين جودة الحياة وتنمية المدن.
وأضاف أن الشركة تلتزم كذلك بتوفير فرص عمل للكفاءات السعودية، والعمل على بناء شراكات مع الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص لتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع، بما يعزز مساهمتها في تطوير المدن وتوفير مجتمعات تلبي حاجات سكانها.
وأكد أن «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» تنظر إلى القيمة المستدامة لمشاريعها من ثلاثة أبعاد رئيسية، تتمثل في الساكن، من خلال توفير أصل يحتفظ بقيمته داخل مجتمع متكامل الخدمات؛ والمجتمع، عبر تطوير أحياء أكثر حيوية وخلق فرص عمل جديدة؛ والمدينة، من خلال تطوير وجهات تضيف إلى هويتها وتدعم نموها.
وأوضح أن مسؤولية الشركة لا تنتهي عند تسليم الوحدات، وإنما تستمر من خلال خدمات الإدارة والصيانة والأمن على مدار الساعة، بما يحافظ على جودة الحياة في مشاريعها على المدى الطويل، ويعكس التزام «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» بتقديم وجهات متكاملة لا تقتصر قيمتها على السكن، وإنما تمتد إلى التجربة اليومية التي يعيشها السكان.
Abdulmalek bin Abdullah Al-Othaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Company, confirmed that the launch of "The O Residence" in Dammam represents the first steps of "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" to translate its vision into developing integrated destinations and communities that enrich daily life. He explained that the project embodies the company's approach to developing residential experiences that go beyond the concept of a housing unit to create an integrated environment that combines living, working, entertainment, and services in one experience.
He clarified that the vision of "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" is based on understanding people and their lifestyles, designing environments that fit the needs of residents and their lifestyles. He emphasized that true real estate development is not limited to developing traditional housing units but begins with understanding what people need in their daily lives and translating that into a community with comprehensive services.
He pointed out that choosing Dammam to launch the first projects of "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" reflects the company's approach of studying each market individually, rather than following a single model that is replicated in different cities. He explained that each city has its own economic and social nature and lifestyle patterns, which is reflected in determining the components of the project, the sizes of the units, the quality of services, and the partners.
He explained that "The O Residence" takes into account the nature of the Eastern Province and the growing demand for high-quality family housing near key work hubs, which is reflected in the choice of the project's location on King Fahd Road, within "Al-Othaim Park" in Dammam.
Al-Othaim confirmed that the value of the real estate project for the client is not determined solely by the housing unit but extends to the quality of the unit and its design, as well as the surrounding services, facilities, open spaces, and ease of access. He noted that "The O Residence" embodies this approach through its location within "Al-Othaim Park," where residents find shopping centers, hotels, sports clubs, offices, and open spaces just steps away, along with dedicated entrances for residents that maintain their privacy.
He added that the concept of an integrated destination aims to enable residents to meet their daily needs without having to travel long distances, by providing shopping, dining, sports, work, and guest reception within a connected environment, allowing for less time spent commuting and more time with family, while also maintaining tranquility and privacy by separating the movement of residents from that of visitors within the destination.
He explained that this integration begins from the early stages of project development, where services and facilities are planned within the overall scheme, rather than added after the units are delivered, benefiting from the existing Al-Othaim business system in retail, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, along with a network of partners. He added that the company operates part of these services to ensure their quality and continuity.
He pointed out that every project at "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" begins with an in-depth market study, supplemented by the accumulated experience from daily interactions with millions of visitors at Al-Othaim destinations, explaining that this experience helps the company understand what people are looking for and how their needs change, which is reflected in the details of the projects, their design, and the surrounding services.
He noted that this understanding is evident in the diversity of units from studios to larger family units that suit different life stages, as well as the distribution of spaces within the unit and the selection of surrounding services. He emphasized that the goal is to develop projects that meet the needs of residents today while remaining suitable for what families will need in the future.
He affirmed that Al-Othaim's experience in retail, entertainment, hospitality, and cinema represents one of the key strengths of "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development," explaining that direct interaction with millions of visitors and customers over decades has allowed the company to understand what attracts people to a place and what makes them return, which it translates into its residential projects through the design and operation of the destination to keep it vibrant after delivery.
He explained that the phrase "We enrich the details of daily life" represents a working standard for "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" before it becomes a slogan, noting that the company applies this approach in small decisions before large ones, starting from dedicated entrances for residents and parking directly linked to elevators, to designated pedestrian pathways and facilities that residents can access without needing to leave the project's surroundings.
He indicated that "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" aims to launch ten projects over the next two years in several cities across the Kingdom, with investments exceeding 16 billion riyals, comprising 8,000 housing units, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in increasing home ownership rates, improving quality of life, and developing cities.
He added that the company is also committed to providing job opportunities for Saudi talents and working on building partnerships with government entities and the private sector to accelerate project implementation, enhancing its contribution to city development and providing communities that meet the needs of their residents.
He emphasized that "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" looks at the sustainable value of its projects from three main dimensions: the resident, by providing an asset that retains its value within a community with comprehensive services; the community, by developing more vibrant neighborhoods and creating new job opportunities; and the city, by developing destinations that add to its identity and support its growth.
He explained that the company's responsibility does not end with the delivery of the units but continues through management, maintenance, and security services around the clock, ensuring the quality of life in its projects in the long term, reflecting "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development's" commitment to providing integrated destinations whose value extends beyond housing to the daily experience of residents.