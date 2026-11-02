أكد عبدالملك بن عبدالله العثيم، نائب رئيس مجلس الإدارة والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة عبدالله العثيم للاستثمار، أن إطلاق «ذا أوو ريزيدنس» في الدمام يمثل أولى خطوات «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» لترجمة رؤيتها في تطوير وجهات ومجتمعات متكاملة تُثري الحياة اليومية، موضحاً أن المشروع يجسد توجه الشركة نحو تطوير تجارب سكنية تتجاوز مفهوم الوحدة السكنية إلى بيئة متكاملة تجمع السكن والعمل والترفيه والخدمات في تجربة واحدة.

وأوضح أن رؤية «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» تنطلق من فهم الإنسان وأسلوب حياته، وتصميم بيئات تتناسب مع حاجات السكان وأنماط حياتهم، مؤكداً أن التطوير العقاري الحقيقي لا يقتصر على تطوير وحدات سكنية تقليدية، وإنما يبدأ من فهم ما يحتاجه الإنسان في حياته اليومية وترجمة ذلك إلى مجتمع متكامل الخدمات.

وأشار إلى أن اختيار الدمام لانطلاق أول مشاريع «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» يعكس نهج الشركة في دراسة كل سوق على حدة، وعدم اتباع نموذج واحد يتم تكراره في مختلف المدن، موضحاً أن لكل مدينة طبيعتها الاقتصادية والاجتماعية وأنماط حياتها، وهو ما ينعكس على تحديد مكونات المشروع وأحجام الوحدات ونوعية الخدمات والشركاء.

وأوضح أن «ذا أوو ريزيدنس» راعى طبيعة المنطقة الشرقية والطلب المتنامي على السكن العائلي عالي الجودة بالقرب من محاور العمل الرئيسية، وهو ما انعكس في اختيار موقع المشروع على طريق الملك فهد، داخل «العثيم بارك» في الدمام.

وأكد العثيم أن قيمة المشروع العقاري بالنسبة للعميل لا تتحدد بالوحدة السكنية وحدها، وإنما تمتد إلى جودة الوحدة وتصميمها، وما يحيط بها من خدمات ومرافق ومساحات مفتوحة وسهولة في الوصول، مشيراً إلى أن «ذا أوو ريزيدنس» يجسد هذا التوجه من خلال موقعه داخل «العثيم بارك»، حيث يجد السكان على بُعد خطوات مركز التسوق والفندق والنادي الرياضي والمكاتب والمساحات المفتوحة، إلى جانب مداخل مخصصة للسكان تحافظ على خصوصيتهم.

وأضاف أن مفهوم الوجهة المتكاملة يهدف إلى تمكين الساكن من تلبية حاجات يومه دون الحاجة إلى قطع مسافات طويلة، من خلال توفير التسوق والمطاعم والرياضة والعمل واستقبال الضيوف ضمن محيط واحد مترابط، بما يتيح وقتاً أقل في التنقل ووقتاً أكبر مع الأسرة، مع الحفاظ في الوقت نفسه على الهدوء والخصوصية من خلال فصل حركة السكان عن حركة الزوار داخل الوجهة.

وأوضح أن هذا التكامل يبدأ منذ المراحل الأولى لتطوير المشروع، حيث يتم التخطيط للخدمات والمرافق ضمن المخطط العام، بدلاً من إضافتها بعد تسليم الوحدات، مستفيدين من منظومة أعمال العثيم القائمة في قطاعات التجزئة والترفيه والضيافة، إلى جانب شبكة الشركاء. وأضاف أن الشركة تتولى تشغيل جزء من هذه الخدمات بما يضمن جودتها واستمراريتها.

وأشار إلى أن كل مشروع لدى «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» يبدأ بدراسة معمقة للسوق، تضاف إليها الخبرة المتراكمة من التعامل اليومي مع ملايين الزوار في وجهات العثيم، موضحاً أن هذه الخبرة تساعد الشركة على فهم ما يبحث عنه الناس وكيف تتغير حاجاتهم، وهو ما ينعكس على تفاصيل المشاريع وتصميمها والخدمات المحيطة بها.

ولفت إلى أن هذا الفهم يظهر في تنوع الوحدات من الاستوديو إلى الوحدات العائلية الأكبر بما يناسب مراحل الحياة المختلفة، إلى جانب توزيع المساحات داخل الوحدة واختيار الخدمات المحيطة بها، مؤكداً أن الهدف هو تطوير مشاريع تلبي حاجات السكان اليوم، وتظل مناسبة لما تحتاجه الأسرة في المستقبل.

وأكد أن خبرة العثيم في قطاعات التجزئة والترفيه والضيافة والسينما تمثل إحدى أهم نقاط قوة «العثيم للتطوير العقاري»، موضحاً أن التعامل المباشر مع ملايين الزوار والعملاء على مدى عقود أتاح للشركة فهم ما يجذب الناس إلى المكان وما يجعلهم يعودون إليه، وهو ما تنقله إلى مشاريعها السكنية من خلال تصميم الوجهة وتشغيلها بما يبقيها نابضة بالحياة بعد التسليم.

وأوضح أن عبارة «نُثري تفاصيل الحياة اليومية» تمثل معيار عمل لـ«العثيم للتطوير العقاري» قبل أن تكون شعاراً، مشيراً إلى أن الشركة تطبق هذا التوجه في القرارات الصغيرة قبل الكبيرة، بدءاً من المداخل المخصصة للسكان والمواقف المرتبطة مباشرة بالمصاعد، وصولاً إلى ممرات المشاة المخصصة والمرافق التي يمكن للسكان الوصول إليها دون الحاجة إلى مغادرة محيط المشروع.

وأشار إلى أن «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» تستهدف إطلاق عشرة مشاريع خلال العامين القادمين في عدد من مدن المملكة، باستثمارات تتجاوز 16 مليار ريال، وتضم 8,000 وحدة سكنية، بما يدعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في رفع نسبة تملك المساكن وتحسين جودة الحياة وتنمية المدن.

وأضاف أن الشركة تلتزم كذلك بتوفير فرص عمل للكفاءات السعودية، والعمل على بناء شراكات مع الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص لتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع، بما يعزز مساهمتها في تطوير المدن وتوفير مجتمعات تلبي حاجات سكانها.

وأكد أن «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» تنظر إلى القيمة المستدامة لمشاريعها من ثلاثة أبعاد رئيسية، تتمثل في الساكن، من خلال توفير أصل يحتفظ بقيمته داخل مجتمع متكامل الخدمات؛ والمجتمع، عبر تطوير أحياء أكثر حيوية وخلق فرص عمل جديدة؛ والمدينة، من خلال تطوير وجهات تضيف إلى هويتها وتدعم نموها.

وأوضح أن مسؤولية الشركة لا تنتهي عند تسليم الوحدات، وإنما تستمر من خلال خدمات الإدارة والصيانة والأمن على مدار الساعة، بما يحافظ على جودة الحياة في مشاريعها على المدى الطويل، ويعكس التزام «العثيم للتطوير العقاري» بتقديم وجهات متكاملة لا تقتصر قيمتها على السكن، وإنما تمتد إلى التجربة اليومية التي يعيشها السكان.