Abdulmalek bin Abdullah Al-Othaim, Vice Chairman and CEO of Abdullah Al-Othaim Investment Company, confirmed that the launch of "The O Residence" in Dammam represents the first steps of "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" to translate its vision into developing integrated destinations and communities that enrich daily life. He explained that the project embodies the company's approach to developing residential experiences that go beyond the concept of a housing unit to create an integrated environment that combines living, working, entertainment, and services in one experience.

He clarified that the vision of "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" is based on understanding people and their lifestyles, designing environments that fit the needs of residents and their lifestyles. He emphasized that true real estate development is not limited to developing traditional housing units but begins with understanding what people need in their daily lives and translating that into a community with comprehensive services.

He pointed out that choosing Dammam to launch the first projects of "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" reflects the company's approach of studying each market individually, rather than following a single model that is replicated in different cities. He explained that each city has its own economic and social nature and lifestyle patterns, which is reflected in determining the components of the project, the sizes of the units, the quality of services, and the partners.

He explained that "The O Residence" takes into account the nature of the Eastern Province and the growing demand for high-quality family housing near key work hubs, which is reflected in the choice of the project's location on King Fahd Road, within "Al-Othaim Park" in Dammam.

Al-Othaim confirmed that the value of the real estate project for the client is not determined solely by the housing unit but extends to the quality of the unit and its design, as well as the surrounding services, facilities, open spaces, and ease of access. He noted that "The O Residence" embodies this approach through its location within "Al-Othaim Park," where residents find shopping centers, hotels, sports clubs, offices, and open spaces just steps away, along with dedicated entrances for residents that maintain their privacy.

He added that the concept of an integrated destination aims to enable residents to meet their daily needs without having to travel long distances, by providing shopping, dining, sports, work, and guest reception within a connected environment, allowing for less time spent commuting and more time with family, while also maintaining tranquility and privacy by separating the movement of residents from that of visitors within the destination.

He explained that this integration begins from the early stages of project development, where services and facilities are planned within the overall scheme, rather than added after the units are delivered, benefiting from the existing Al-Othaim business system in retail, entertainment, and hospitality sectors, along with a network of partners. He added that the company operates part of these services to ensure their quality and continuity.

He pointed out that every project at "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" begins with an in-depth market study, supplemented by the accumulated experience from daily interactions with millions of visitors at Al-Othaim destinations, explaining that this experience helps the company understand what people are looking for and how their needs change, which is reflected in the details of the projects, their design, and the surrounding services.

He noted that this understanding is evident in the diversity of units from studios to larger family units that suit different life stages, as well as the distribution of spaces within the unit and the selection of surrounding services. He emphasized that the goal is to develop projects that meet the needs of residents today while remaining suitable for what families will need in the future.

He affirmed that Al-Othaim's experience in retail, entertainment, hospitality, and cinema represents one of the key strengths of "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development," explaining that direct interaction with millions of visitors and customers over decades has allowed the company to understand what attracts people to a place and what makes them return, which it translates into its residential projects through the design and operation of the destination to keep it vibrant after delivery.

He explained that the phrase "We enrich the details of daily life" represents a working standard for "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" before it becomes a slogan, noting that the company applies this approach in small decisions before large ones, starting from dedicated entrances for residents and parking directly linked to elevators, to designated pedestrian pathways and facilities that residents can access without needing to leave the project's surroundings.

He indicated that "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" aims to launch ten projects over the next two years in several cities across the Kingdom, with investments exceeding 16 billion riyals, comprising 8,000 housing units, supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in increasing home ownership rates, improving quality of life, and developing cities.

He added that the company is also committed to providing job opportunities for Saudi talents and working on building partnerships with government entities and the private sector to accelerate project implementation, enhancing its contribution to city development and providing communities that meet the needs of their residents.

He emphasized that "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development" looks at the sustainable value of its projects from three main dimensions: the resident, by providing an asset that retains its value within a community with comprehensive services; the community, by developing more vibrant neighborhoods and creating new job opportunities; and the city, by developing destinations that add to its identity and support its growth.

He explained that the company's responsibility does not end with the delivery of the units but continues through management, maintenance, and security services around the clock, ensuring the quality of life in its projects in the long term, reflecting "Al-Othaim Real Estate Development's" commitment to providing integrated destinations whose value extends beyond housing to the daily experience of residents.