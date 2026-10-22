The Japanese yen rose sharply against the dollar today (Thursday), heading towards its largest daily gain in about a month, as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid rising concerns about oil prices and the future returns from artificial intelligence investments.

The dollar fell against the yen by about 0.9% to 156.8 yen, while the Japanese currency also gained against the euro, the British pound, and the Australian dollar, as risk appetite declined in global markets.

Markets turn to safe havens

The rise of the yen came as stock markets faced new pressures, particularly tech and chip company stocks, after renewed fears about the high spending on artificial intelligence projects and their ability to deliver the expected returns.

The Nasdaq index dropped by more than 2% during today's trading, while shares of Meta fell by more than 5%, and the semiconductor stock index declined by more than 5%.

Rising oil prices increase concerns

The movements in currencies coincided with oil prices remaining at high levels, amid fears of potential disruptions in global supplies, which heightened concerns about inflation and prompted some investors to reduce their exposure to high-risk assets.

The Swiss franc also benefited from the demand for safe havens, while other currencies typically associated with higher risk appetite faced pressures.

Additional pressures from Europe

Concerns regarding the financial situation in France heightened caution in the markets, as the gap between French and German bond yields widened to its highest level in nearly 15 years, putting pressure on the euro and increasing investors' appetite for safer assets.