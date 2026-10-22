ارتفع الينّ الياباني بنسبة 0,51% إلى 157,33 مقابل الدولار، متجهًا نحو تسجيل أقوى مكاسبه اليومية في شهر، مدعومًا بإقبال المستثمرين على الملاذات الآمنة وسط مخاوف من ارتفاع أسعار النفط وتوترات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط، إلى جانب عوائد استثمارات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
وصعد مؤشر الدولار بنسبة 0,14% إلى 101,82 نقطة، بينما تراجع اليورو بنسبة 0,3% إلى 1,1198 دولار.