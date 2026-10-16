أتاحت وزارة السياحة خدمة تقسيط الغرامات المالية للمنشآت السياحية في القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي، تطبيقًا لقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (105)، ووفق قواعد تقسيط الغرامات المالية المعتمدة من وزارة المالية، بما يتيح للمنشآت المؤهلة التقدم بطلب لتقسيط الغرامات المستحقة عليها، وفق الشروط والضوابط المعتمدة.
وتأتي هذه الخدمة في إطار جهود الوزارة لدعم المستثمرين ومشغلي الأنشطة السياحية، من خلال توفير خيار مرن لتسوية الالتزامات المالية، بما يعزز الامتثال للأنظمة واللوائح، ويدعم استمرارية أعمال المنشآت السياحية.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن فترة استقبال طلبات التقسيط تبدأ من 13 أكتوبر حتى 31 ديسمبر 2026م، وتشمل متطلبات التقديم ثبوت الغرامة على المنشأة من الناحية النظامية، وتقديم الطلب وفق النموذج المعتمد، متضمنًا مبررات التقسيط والإقرار والمستندات المطلوبة، إلى جانب بيان بالالتزامات المالية القائمة على المنشأة، وكشوف الحسابات البنكية لدى جميع البنوك والمصارف عن الأشهر الاثني عشر السابقة لتاريخ تقديم الطلب، والقوائم المالية لآخر سنة مالية معتمدة من محاسب قانوني مرخص له، إن وجدت.
وأكدت الوزارة أن طلبات التقسيط تخضع لدراسة وزارة المالية، التي تتولى اتخاذ القرار بشأنها وفق القواعد والضوابط المعتمدة، مشيرةً إلى أن تقديم الطلب لا يعني الموافقة التلقائية على التقسيط.
ودعت وزارة السياحة المنشآت الراغبة في الاستفادة من الخدمة إلى الاطلاع على تفاصيلها وشروطها والنماذج المعتمدة، وتقديم طلباتها عبر الموقع الإلكتروني للوزارة.
«السياحة» تتيح تقسيط الغرامات دعماً للمستثمرين والمنشآت
أتاحت وزارة السياحة خدمة تقسيط الغرامات المالية للمنشآت السياحية في القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي، تطبيقًا لقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (105)، ووفق قواعد تقسيط الغرامات المالية المعتمدة من وزارة المالية، بما يتيح للمنشآت المؤهلة التقدم بطلب لتقسيط الغرامات المستحقة عليها، وفق الشروط والضوابط المعتمدة.
The Ministry of Tourism has made available the option to pay fines in installments for tourism establishments in the private and non-profit sectors, in accordance with Cabinet Decision No. (105), and based on the approved rules for installment payments of financial fines set by the Ministry of Finance. This allows eligible establishments to submit a request to pay the outstanding fines in installments, according to the approved conditions and regulations.
This service comes as part of the ministry's efforts to support investors and operators of tourism activities by providing a flexible option for settling financial obligations, which enhances compliance with regulations and supports the continuity of tourism establishments' operations.
The ministry clarified that the period for receiving installment requests begins from October 13 until December 31, 2026, and the application requirements include proof of the fine against the establishment from a legal standpoint, submitting the request according to the approved form, including justifications for the installment, acknowledgment, and required documents, along with a statement of the existing financial obligations of the establishment, and bank statements from all banks and financial institutions for the twelve months preceding the date of the application, as well as the financial statements for the last approved financial year from a licensed accountant, if available.
The ministry confirmed that installment requests are subject to review by the Ministry of Finance, which will make the decision regarding them based on the approved rules and regulations, noting that submitting a request does not automatically mean approval for the installment plan.
The Ministry of Tourism urged establishments wishing to benefit from the service to review its details, conditions, and the approved forms, and to submit their requests through the ministry's official website.