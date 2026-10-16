أتاحت وزارة السياحة خدمة تقسيط الغرامات المالية للمنشآت السياحية في القطاعين الخاص وغير الربحي، تطبيقًا لقرار مجلس الوزراء رقم (105)، ووفق قواعد تقسيط الغرامات المالية المعتمدة من وزارة المالية، بما يتيح للمنشآت المؤهلة التقدم بطلب لتقسيط الغرامات المستحقة عليها، وفق الشروط والضوابط المعتمدة.
وتأتي هذه الخدمة في إطار جهود الوزارة لدعم المستثمرين ومشغلي الأنشطة السياحية، من خلال توفير خيار مرن لتسوية الالتزامات المالية، بما يعزز الامتثال للأنظمة واللوائح، ويدعم استمرارية أعمال المنشآت السياحية.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن فترة استقبال طلبات التقسيط تبدأ من 13 أكتوبر حتى 31 ديسمبر 2026م، وتشمل متطلبات التقديم ثبوت الغرامة على المنشأة من الناحية النظامية، وتقديم الطلب وفق النموذج المعتمد، متضمنًا مبررات التقسيط والإقرار والمستندات المطلوبة، إلى جانب بيان بالالتزامات المالية القائمة على المنشأة، وكشوف الحسابات البنكية لدى جميع البنوك والمصارف عن الأشهر الاثني عشر السابقة لتاريخ تقديم الطلب، والقوائم المالية لآخر سنة مالية معتمدة من محاسب قانوني مرخص له، إن وجدت.
وأكدت الوزارة أن طلبات التقسيط تخضع لدراسة وزارة المالية، التي تتولى اتخاذ القرار بشأنها وفق القواعد والضوابط المعتمدة، مشيرةً إلى أن تقديم الطلب لا يعني الموافقة التلقائية على التقسيط.
ودعت وزارة السياحة المنشآت الراغبة في الاستفادة من الخدمة إلى الاطلاع على تفاصيلها وشروطها والنماذج المعتمدة، وتقديم طلباتها عبر الموقع الإلكتروني للوزارة.