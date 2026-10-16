The Ministry of Tourism has made available the option to pay fines in installments for tourism establishments in the private and non-profit sectors, in accordance with Cabinet Decision No. (105), and based on the approved rules for installment payments of financial fines set by the Ministry of Finance. This allows eligible establishments to submit a request to pay the outstanding fines in installments, according to the approved conditions and regulations.

This service comes as part of the ministry's efforts to support investors and operators of tourism activities by providing a flexible option for settling financial obligations, which enhances compliance with regulations and supports the continuity of tourism establishments' operations.

The ministry clarified that the period for receiving installment requests begins from October 13 until December 31, 2026, and the application requirements include proof of the fine against the establishment from a legal standpoint, submitting the request according to the approved form, including justifications for the installment, acknowledgment, and required documents, along with a statement of the existing financial obligations of the establishment, and bank statements from all banks and financial institutions for the twelve months preceding the date of the application, as well as the financial statements for the last approved financial year from a licensed accountant, if available.

The ministry confirmed that installment requests are subject to review by the Ministry of Finance, which will make the decision regarding them based on the approved rules and regulations, noting that submitting a request does not automatically mean approval for the installment plan.

The Ministry of Tourism urged establishments wishing to benefit from the service to review its details, conditions, and the approved forms, and to submit their requests through the ministry's official website.