يواصل المستثمرون استغلال المساحات الجبلية الشاسعة لتركيب الألواح الشمسية، بهدف توليد كميات كبيرة من الطاقة بتكاليف منخفضة، وتُظهر الصورة ألواحاً شمسية مصطفّة بشكل منتظم على امتداد إحدى المناطق الجبلية، في مشهد يعكس التوسع في الاستفادة من الطاقة المتجددة (إيكونومي ديلي الصينية).