يواصل المستثمرون استغلال المساحات الجبلية الشاسعة لتركيب الألواح الشمسية، بهدف توليد كميات كبيرة من الطاقة بتكاليف منخفضة، وتُظهر الصورة ألواحاً شمسية مصطفّة بشكل منتظم على امتداد إحدى المناطق الجبلية، في مشهد يعكس التوسع في الاستفادة من الطاقة المتجددة (إيكونومي ديلي الصينية).
Investors continue to exploit the vast mountainous areas for the installation of solar panels, aiming to generate large amounts of energy at low costs. The image shows solar panels arranged neatly across one of the mountainous regions, in a scene that reflects the expansion in the utilization of renewable energy (Chinese Economy Daily).