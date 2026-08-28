The National Pension Service of South Korea recorded an investment return of 27.2% during the first half of this year, supported by the strong performance of local stocks, particularly technology and semiconductor companies.



The agency explained in a statement today (Friday) that its investments in South Korean stocks achieved a remarkable return of 107.4%, coinciding with the rise of the KOSPI index to record levels.



The National Pension Service of Korea is one of the largest pension funds in the world, with managed assets valued at approximately 1866 trillion won (1.35 trillion dollars) by the end of June.



The chairman of the agency, Kim Sung-jo, stated that the strong results achieved by the fund reflect the positive trends observed in both local and international stock markets, which contributed to enhancing investment performance during the first half of the year.