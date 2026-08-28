سجلت هيئة المعاشات التقاعدية الوطنية في كوريا الجنوبية عائداً استثمارياً بلغ 27.2% خلال النصف الأول من العام الحالي، مدعوماً بالأداء القوي للأسهم المحلية، خصوصاً أسهم شركات التكنولوجيا وأشباه الموصلات.


وأوضحت الهيئة، في بيان لها اليوم (الجمعة)، أن استثماراتها في الأسهم الكورية الجنوبية حققت عائداً لافتاً بلغ 107.4%، بالتزامن مع صعود مؤشر «كوسبي» إلى مستويات قياسية.


وتُعد هيئة المعاشات التقاعدية الوطنية الكورية من أكبر صناديق التقاعد في العالم، إذ بلغت قيمة أصولها المدارة نحو 1866 تريليون وون (1.35 تريليون دولار) بنهاية يونيو الماضي.


وقال رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة كيم سونغ جو إن النتائج القوية التي حققها الصندوق تعكس الاتجاهات الإيجابية التي شهدتها أسواق الأسهم المحلية والدولية، ما أسهم في تعزيز أداء الاستثمارات خلال النصف الأول من العام.