أعلنت هيئة السوق المالية عن صدور قرار لجنة الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية رقم 33/ل/د1/ج/2026م لعام 1448هـ بتاريخ 1448/01/06هـ الموافق 2026/06/21م، القاضي بالموافقة على قبول طلب تقييد الدعوى الجماعية المقدمة من مستثمرة ضد شركة حامل المسك لخدمات الأعمال قابضة لقيامها بطرح أسهمها طرحاً عاماً دون اتباع الإجراءات النظامية وبالمخالفة لأحكام المادة 31 من نظام السوق المالية.

وأشارت الهيئة إلى أنه يحق لأي شخص اكتتب في أسهم شركة حامل المسك لخدمات الأعمال قابضة، التقدم إلى لجنة الفصل بطلب الانضمام إلى الدعوى الجماعية المشار إليها خلال 90 يوماً من تاريخ هذا الإعلان؛ وذلك من خلال الموقع الإلكتروني لهيئة السوق المالية، استناداً إلى المادة (57) من لائحة إجراءات الفصل في منازعات الأوراق المالية، وستدرس اللجنة الطلبات الواردة إليها وفق الإجراءات النظامية.

وتؤكد هيئة السوق المالية حرصها على حماية المستثمرين وتطبيق نظام السوق المالية ولوائحه التنفيذية بما يحقق العدالة والكفاية والشفافية في معاملات الأوراق المالية. كما تؤكد الهيئة أن حماية المستثمرين في السوق المالية من الممارسات غير العادلة أو غير السليمة التي تنطوي على احتيال أو غش أو تلاعب تأتي ضمن أبرز أولوياتها؛ إذ تعمل باستمرار على توفير الوسائل المناسبة للمستثمرين لممارسة حقوقهم، وتنظيم وتطوير الإجراءات الكفيلة للحد من المخاطر المرتبطة بمعاملات الأوراق المالية وتيسير إجراءات التقاضي للمتعاملين في الأوراق المالية وتقليل تكاليفها؛ بما يكفل حصول المتضررين على تعويضاتهم بأسرع وقت وأيسر آلية ممكنة، وبما يحقق الحماية للمستثمرين.