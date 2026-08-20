The Capital Market Authority announced the issuance of the decision by the Committee for the Settlement of Securities Disputes No. 33/L/D1/J/2026 for the year 1448 AH, dated 1448/01/06 AH, corresponding to 2026/06/21 AD, which approves the acceptance of the request to register the collective lawsuit submitted by an investor against Al-Hamel Al-Misk Holding Company for Business Services for conducting a public offering of its shares without following the legal procedures and in violation of the provisions of Article 31 of the Capital Market Law.

The Authority indicated that any person who subscribed to the shares of Al-Hamel Al-Misk Holding Company for Business Services has the right to submit a request to join the aforementioned collective lawsuit to the Settlement Committee within 90 days from the date of this announcement; this can be done through the Capital Market Authority's website, based on Article (57) of the Regulations for the Settlement of Securities Disputes, and the Committee will examine the requests submitted to it in accordance with the legal procedures.

The Capital Market Authority reaffirms its commitment to protecting investors and implementing the Capital Market Law and its executive regulations in a manner that achieves fairness, adequacy, and transparency in securities transactions. The Authority also emphasizes that protecting investors in the capital market from unfair or improper practices involving fraud, deceit, or manipulation is among its top priorities; it continuously works to provide appropriate means for investors to exercise their rights, organize and develop procedures to mitigate the risks associated with securities transactions, facilitate litigation procedures for securities traders, and reduce their costs; ensuring that affected parties receive their compensations as quickly and easily as possible, thereby providing protection for investors.