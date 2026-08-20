The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced today its intention to double the size of its long-term government bond repurchase operations, aiming to enhance liquidity in the debt market.



Rising Yields



The department clarified that it will increase the size of the repurchase operations for bonds maturing in 10 to 20 years and those maturing in 20 to 30 years, from $2 billion to at least $4 billion, starting from September 9th.



This move comes amid rising yields on long-term Treasury bonds, which increases government borrowing costs.



Following the announcement, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by about 0.1 percentage points to 5.19%, while the yield on the 10-year bond decreased by about 0.06 percentage points to 4.65%.



National Debt



It is worth noting that the U.S. national debt reached approximately $39.9 trillion in mid-August and is expected to surpass the $40 trillion mark within a few days. According to official data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the total debt consists of obligations owed by various government entities, in addition to debt held by the public and investors. This was reported by "Al Arabiya.net," citing a report published by "Fortune."



Enormous Levels



Michael Hartnett, the Chief Investment Strategist at Bank of America Research, believes that his strategy known as "Anything But Bonds" is becoming more valid day by day. Hartnett expects the U.S. national debt to rise to $50 trillion by 2029. He warns that the United States continues to accumulate enormous levels of debt, forcing the government to issue increasing amounts of bonds.