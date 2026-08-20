أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، اليوم، اعتزامها مضاعفة حجم عمليات إعادة شراء السندات الحكومية طويلة الأجل، بهدف تعزيز السيولة في سوق الدين.

ارتفاع عوائد

وأوضحت الوزارة أنها سترفع حجم عمليات إعادة شراء السندات التي تتراوح آجال استحقاقها بين 10 و20 عامًا، وبين 20 و30 عامًا، من ملياري دولار إلى ما لا يقل عن 4 مليارات دولار، اعتبارًا من التاسع من سبتمبر القادم.

وتأتي الخطوة في ظل ارتفاع عوائد سندات الخزانة طويلة الأجل، بما يزيد تكاليف الاقتراض الحكومي.

وعقب الإعلان، تراجع عائد سندات الخزانة لأجل 30 عامًا بنحو 0.1 نقطة مئوية إلى 5.19%، فيما انخفض عائد السندات لأجل 10 سنوات بنحو 0.06 نقطة مئوية إلى 4.65%.

الدين الوطني

يذكر أن الدين الوطني الأمريكي بلغ نحو 39.9 تريليون دولار في منتصف أغسطس الجاري، ومن المتوقع أن يتجاوز حاجز 40 تريليون دولار خلال أيام قليلة. ووفقاً للبيانات الرسمية لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، يتكون إجمالي الدين من الديون المستحقة على الجهات الحكومية المختلفة، إضافة إلى الديون المملوكة للجمهور والمستثمرين. وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع «العربية.نت»، نقلاً عن تقرير نشرته «Fortune».

مستويات هائلة

ويرى كبير استراتيجيي الاستثمار في بنك أوف أمريكا للأبحاث مايكل هارتنت أن استراتيجيته المعروفة باسم «أي شيء سوى السندات» تزداد وجاهة يوماً بعد يوم. ويتوقع هارتنت أن يرتفع الدين الوطني الأمريكي إلى 50 تريليون دولار بحلول عام 2029. ويحذر هارتنت من أن الولايات المتحدة تواصل تراكم مستويات هائلة من الديون، مما يجبر الحكومة على إصدار كميات متزايدة من السندات.