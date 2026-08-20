أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، اليوم، اعتزامها مضاعفة حجم عمليات إعادة شراء السندات الحكومية طويلة الأجل، بهدف تعزيز السيولة في سوق الدين.
ارتفاع عوائد
وأوضحت الوزارة أنها سترفع حجم عمليات إعادة شراء السندات التي تتراوح آجال استحقاقها بين 10 و20 عامًا، وبين 20 و30 عامًا، من ملياري دولار إلى ما لا يقل عن 4 مليارات دولار، اعتبارًا من التاسع من سبتمبر القادم.
وتأتي الخطوة في ظل ارتفاع عوائد سندات الخزانة طويلة الأجل، بما يزيد تكاليف الاقتراض الحكومي.
وعقب الإعلان، تراجع عائد سندات الخزانة لأجل 30 عامًا بنحو 0.1 نقطة مئوية إلى 5.19%، فيما انخفض عائد السندات لأجل 10 سنوات بنحو 0.06 نقطة مئوية إلى 4.65%.
الدين الوطني
يذكر أن الدين الوطني الأمريكي بلغ نحو 39.9 تريليون دولار في منتصف أغسطس الجاري، ومن المتوقع أن يتجاوز حاجز 40 تريليون دولار خلال أيام قليلة. ووفقاً للبيانات الرسمية لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، يتكون إجمالي الدين من الديون المستحقة على الجهات الحكومية المختلفة، إضافة إلى الديون المملوكة للجمهور والمستثمرين. وذلك بحسب ما نشر موقع «العربية.نت»، نقلاً عن تقرير نشرته «Fortune».
مستويات هائلة
ويرى كبير استراتيجيي الاستثمار في بنك أوف أمريكا للأبحاث مايكل هارتنت أن استراتيجيته المعروفة باسم «أي شيء سوى السندات» تزداد وجاهة يوماً بعد يوم. ويتوقع هارتنت أن يرتفع الدين الوطني الأمريكي إلى 50 تريليون دولار بحلول عام 2029. ويحذر هارتنت من أن الولايات المتحدة تواصل تراكم مستويات هائلة من الديون، مما يجبر الحكومة على إصدار كميات متزايدة من السندات.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced today its intention to double the size of its long-term government bond repurchase operations, aiming to enhance liquidity in the debt market.
Rising Yields
The department clarified that it will increase the size of the repurchase operations for bonds maturing in 10 to 20 years and those maturing in 20 to 30 years, from $2 billion to at least $4 billion, starting from September 9th.
This move comes amid rising yields on long-term Treasury bonds, which increases government borrowing costs.
Following the announcement, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by about 0.1 percentage points to 5.19%, while the yield on the 10-year bond decreased by about 0.06 percentage points to 4.65%.
National Debt
It is worth noting that the U.S. national debt reached approximately $39.9 trillion in mid-August and is expected to surpass the $40 trillion mark within a few days. According to official data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the total debt consists of obligations owed by various government entities, in addition to debt held by the public and investors. This was reported by "Al Arabiya.net," citing a report published by "Fortune."
Enormous Levels
Michael Hartnett, the Chief Investment Strategist at Bank of America Research, believes that his strategy known as "Anything But Bonds" is becoming more valid day by day. Hartnett expects the U.S. national debt to rise to $50 trillion by 2029. He warns that the United States continues to accumulate enormous levels of debt, forcing the government to issue increasing amounts of bonds.