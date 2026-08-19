في أول خطوة رئيسية من نوعها خلال إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لمنح قطاع العملات المشفرة قواعد تنظيمية مصممة خصيصاً له، اقترحت هيئة الأوراق المالية والبورصات الأمريكية «SEC» إطاراً تنظيمياً جديداً للأصول المشفرة. وبموجب المقترح، ستُعفى بعض شركات وإصدارات العملات المشفرة من أجزاء من قوانين الأوراق المالية، بما يسهل إصدار الرموز المشفرة وجمع التمويل.
إعفاء لمرة واحدة
ويتيح الإطار إعفاءً لمرة واحدة يسمح للشركات بإصدار رموز بقيمة تصل إلى 5 ملايين دولار خلال 4 سنوات. ويتضمن المقترح أيضاً ما يُعرف بالملاذ الآمن، الذي قد يسمح بعدم تصنيف بعض الأصول المشفرة كعقود استثمارية عند استيفاء شروط محددة.
اجتماع مع ترمب
ووفقاً لمصادر «بلومبرغ»، يعقد الرئيس ترمب اجتماعاً في البيت الأبيض يجمع مسؤولين كباراً في شركات العملات المشفرة، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد الاهتمام بتنظيم قطاع الأصول الرقمية في الولايات المتحدة، وذلك بحضور رئيس لجنة تداول العقود الآجلة للسلع الأمريكية، ورئيس هيئة الأوراق المالية والبورصات. ويأتي الاجتماع تمهيداً لأول اجتماع للجنة الاستشارية الجديدة للابتكار التابعة للجنة تداول العقود الآجلة للسلع، والمقرر عقده غداً (الخميس)
In a first-of-its-kind major step during President Donald Trump's administration to grant the cryptocurrency sector tailored regulatory rules, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed a new regulatory framework for crypto assets. Under the proposal, some cryptocurrency companies and issuances will be exempt from parts of securities laws, facilitating the issuance of crypto tokens and fundraising.
One-Time Exemption
The framework allows a one-time exemption that permits companies to issue tokens worth up to $5 million over 4 years. The proposal also includes what is known as a safe harbor, which may allow certain crypto assets not to be classified as investment contracts when specific conditions are met.
Meeting with Trump
According to Bloomberg sources, President Trump is holding a meeting at the White House with senior officials from cryptocurrency companies, reflecting the growing interest in regulating the digital asset sector in the United States, with the attendance of the Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The meeting is a precursor to the first meeting of the new Innovation Advisory Committee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).