في أول خطوة رئيسية من نوعها خلال إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب لمنح قطاع العملات المشفرة قواعد تنظيمية مصممة خصيصاً له، اقترحت هيئة الأوراق المالية والبورصات الأمريكية «SEC» إطاراً تنظيمياً جديداً للأصول المشفرة. وبموجب المقترح، ستُعفى بعض شركات وإصدارات العملات المشفرة من أجزاء من قوانين الأوراق المالية، بما يسهل إصدار الرموز المشفرة وجمع التمويل.

إعفاء لمرة واحدة

ويتيح الإطار إعفاءً لمرة واحدة يسمح للشركات بإصدار رموز بقيمة تصل إلى 5 ملايين دولار خلال 4 سنوات. ويتضمن المقترح أيضاً ما يُعرف بالملاذ الآمن، الذي قد يسمح بعدم تصنيف بعض الأصول المشفرة كعقود استثمارية عند استيفاء شروط محددة.

اجتماع مع ترمب

ووفقاً لمصادر «بلومبرغ»، يعقد الرئيس ترمب اجتماعاً في البيت الأبيض يجمع مسؤولين كباراً في شركات العملات المشفرة، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد الاهتمام بتنظيم قطاع الأصول الرقمية في الولايات المتحدة، وذلك بحضور رئيس لجنة تداول العقود الآجلة للسلع الأمريكية، ورئيس هيئة الأوراق المالية والبورصات. ويأتي الاجتماع تمهيداً لأول اجتماع للجنة الاستشارية الجديدة للابتكار التابعة للجنة تداول العقود الآجلة للسلع، والمقرر عقده غداً (الخميس)