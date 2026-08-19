In a first-of-its-kind major step during President Donald Trump's administration to grant the cryptocurrency sector tailored regulatory rules, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed a new regulatory framework for crypto assets. Under the proposal, some cryptocurrency companies and issuances will be exempt from parts of securities laws, facilitating the issuance of crypto tokens and fundraising.



One-Time Exemption



The framework allows a one-time exemption that permits companies to issue tokens worth up to $5 million over 4 years. The proposal also includes what is known as a safe harbor, which may allow certain crypto assets not to be classified as investment contracts when specific conditions are met.



Meeting with Trump



According to Bloomberg sources, President Trump is holding a meeting at the White House with senior officials from cryptocurrency companies, reflecting the growing interest in regulating the digital asset sector in the United States, with the attendance of the Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The meeting is a precursor to the first meeting of the new Innovation Advisory Committee of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).