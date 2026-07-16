The price of diesel in the United States has risen to over $5 per gallon, amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, which warns of further inflation caused by the war, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

The average price of diesel reached $5.005 per gallon yesterday, after prices had declined last June due to a temporary peace agreement between the United States and Iran, but they have started to rise again since the beginning of this month with the renewed conflict. At the same time, gasoline prices in the United States are approaching $4, as summer demand peaks.



Escalating Crisis



Russia is experiencing a fuel supply crisis due to repeated Ukrainian attacks on refineries, leading to long queues at gas stations, sales restrictions, and rising prices, according to news agency reports. The southern regions and the Crimean Peninsula are the most affected, where prices have surged by up to four or five times, and some stations have stopped selling fuel to individuals and businesses, while authorities have imposed restrictions on public transport and electricity consumption.



Quantity Caps



According to reports, authorities have imposed caps on the amount of fuel allowed to be purchased, ranging from 20 to 60 liters per vehicle, and have banned filling portable containers to limit hoarding and panic buying. Despite a relative improvement in fuel availability in Moscow and some central regions due to increased imports and the allowance of lower-quality fuel types, sales restrictions remain in wide areas of Russia, especially in the Volga and Siberia regions.