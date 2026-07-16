ارتفع سعر الديزل في الولايات المتحدة ليجاوز 5 دولارات للجالون الواحد، مع تصاعد التوتر في الشرق الأوسط، مما يُنذر بمزيد من التضخم الناجم عن الحرب، وفقاً لبيانات جمعية السيارات الأمريكية.

بلغ متوسط سعر الديزل 5.005 دولار للجالون أمس، بعد تراجع الأسعار في يونيو الماضي بفضل اتفاق سلام مؤقت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، لكنها عادت للارتفاع منذ بداية هذا الشهر مع تجدد الصراع. وفي الوقت نفسه، يقترب سعر البنزين في الولايات المتحدة من 4 دولارات، مع بلوغ الطلب الصيفي ذروته.


أزمة متفاقمة


وتشهد روسيا أزمة في إمدادات الوقود بسبب الهجمات الأوكرانية المتكررة على المصافي، مما أدى إلى طوابير طويلة أمام محطات الوقود وفرض قيود على المبيعات وارتفاع الأسعار، بحسب تقارير وكالات الأنباء. المناطق الجنوبية وشبه جزيرة القرم الأكثر تضرراً، حيث قفزت الأسعار هناك بما يصل إلى أربعة أو خمسة أضعاف، وأوقفت بعض المحطات بيع الوقود للأفراد والشركات، وفرضت السلطات قيوداً على النقل العام واستهلاك الكهرباء.


سقوف للكميات


وفقاً للتقارير، فرضت السلطات سقوفاً لكميات الوقود المسموح بشرائها بين 20 و60 لتراً للمركبة الواحدة، وحظرت تعبئة العبوات المحمولة للحد من التخزين والشراء بدافع الذعر. ورغم التحسن النسبي في توافر الوقود في موسكو وبعض المناطق الوسطى بفضل زيادة الواردات والسماح باستخدام أنواع وقود منخفضة الجودة، لا تزال القيود على المبيعات قائمة في أجزاء واسعة من روسيا، خصوصاً في مناطق الفولجا وسيبيريا.