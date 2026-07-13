The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve continues to register unprecedented low levels since April 1983, having decreased by about 3 million barrels to 316.5 million barrels during the past week.



The continued decline comes as part of Washington's commitment to gradually release 172 million barrels under a coordinated withdrawal plan among members of the International Energy Agency to mitigate the impacts of the energy shock resulting from the war in the Middle East.



Price Trading



Oil prices surged today, as Iran escalated its attacks in countries in the Gulf region following strikes carried out by the United States, threatening energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.



Brent crude futures rose by $3.12 per barrel or 4.10% to reach $79.13 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $2.95 or 4.13% to $74.36 per barrel.



Escalation of Attacks



The escalation of attacks has cast further doubt on the future of the interim agreement between the United States and Iran that was signed last month, which aimed to reopen the strait and end the war after another 60 days of negotiations.



Following the agreement, global oil supply increased by 4.1 million barrels per day in June, but it remained about 9.4 million barrels per day below pre-war levels, according to the International Energy Agency in its monthly report (Friday).