واصل احتياطي النفط الإستراتيجي الأمريكي تسجيل مستويات متدنية غير مسبوقة منذ أبريل 1983، إذ تراجع بنحو 3 ملايين برميل إلى 316.5 مليون برميل خلال الأسبوع الماضي.
ويأتي استمرار الانخفاض في إطار تعهد واشنطن بالإفراج عن 172 مليون برميل تدريجياً ضمن خطة سحب منسق بين أعضاء وكالة الطاقة الدولية للتخفيف من تداعيات صدمة الطاقة الناتجة عن الحرب في الشرق الأوسط.
تداولات الأسعار
قفزت أسعار النفط اليوم، مع تصعيد إيران هجماتها في دول بمنطقة الخليج عقب ضربات شنتها الولايات المتحدة، مما يهدد شحنات الطاقة عبر مضيق هرمز.
وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 3.12 دولار للبرميل أو 4.10٪ لتصل إلى 79.13 دولار للبرميل، كما ارتفع خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 2.95 دولار أو 4.13٪ إلى 74.36 دولار للبرميل.
تصاعد الهجمات
ألقى تصاعد الهجمات مزيداً من الشكوك على مستقبل الاتفاق المؤقت بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران الذي تم توقيعه الشهر الماضي، والذي كان يهدف إلى إعادة فتح المضيق وإنهاء الحرب بعد 60 يوماً أخرى من المفاوضات.
وعقب التوصل إلى الاتفاق، ارتفع المعروض العالمي من النفط بمقدار 4.1 مليون برميل يومياً في يونيو الماضي، لكنه ظل أقل بنحو 9.4 مليون برميل يومياً عن مستويات ما قبل الحرب، حسبما ذكرت وكالة الطاقة الدولية في تقريرها الشهري (الجمعة).
The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve continues to register unprecedented low levels since April 1983, having decreased by about 3 million barrels to 316.5 million barrels during the past week.
The continued decline comes as part of Washington's commitment to gradually release 172 million barrels under a coordinated withdrawal plan among members of the International Energy Agency to mitigate the impacts of the energy shock resulting from the war in the Middle East.
Price Trading
Oil prices surged today, as Iran escalated its attacks in countries in the Gulf region following strikes carried out by the United States, threatening energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures rose by $3.12 per barrel or 4.10% to reach $79.13 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased by $2.95 or 4.13% to $74.36 per barrel.
Escalation of Attacks
The escalation of attacks has cast further doubt on the future of the interim agreement between the United States and Iran that was signed last month, which aimed to reopen the strait and end the war after another 60 days of negotiations.
Following the agreement, global oil supply increased by 4.1 million barrels per day in June, but it remained about 9.4 million barrels per day below pre-war levels, according to the International Energy Agency in its monthly report (Friday).