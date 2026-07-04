أظهرت بيانات «بيكرهيوز» ارتفاع عدد منصات التنقيب عن النفط على مستوى العالم بمقدار 61 منصة على أساس سنوي خلال شهر يونيو ليصل الإجمالي إلى 1822 منصة.

كما كشف تقرير شركة الخدمات النفطية ارتفاع عدد منصات التنقيب في منطقة الشرق الأوسط على أساس شهري ليصل إلى 488 منصة، إلا أن العدد لا يزال أقل بمقدار 13 منصة مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي.

وارتفع عدد منصات التنقيب عن النفط والغاز حول العالم -باستثناء أمريكا وكندا- على أساس شهري، لكنه ظل منخفضاً بمقدار منصتين فقط مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، ليسجل 1,073 منصة.