Data from "Baker Hughes" showed an increase in the number of oil drilling rigs worldwide by 61 rigs year-on-year during June, bringing the total to 1,822 rigs.

The report from the oil services company also revealed an increase in the number of drilling rigs in the Middle East on a monthly basis, reaching 488 rigs; however, this number is still 13 rigs lower compared to the same period last year.

The number of oil and gas drilling rigs worldwide - excluding the U.S. and Canada - increased on a monthly basis, but remained down by just two rigs compared to the same period last year, totaling 1,073 rigs.